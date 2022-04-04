Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The Athletic ranks the Broncos' best fantasy football players of all time

Apr 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220404_mhm

The Lead

It's hard to believe, but it's been six decades since the invention of fantasy football. Over that time, it's become part of the very fabric of the sport for fans, and to celebrate the anniversary, The Athletic is looking back through football history to identify the best players on the fantasy side after accounting for changes through various eras in the sport.

The Broncos' all-time lineup, as created by KC Joyner, includes several of the franchise's stars — some Hall of Famers from the organization's most-successful years and some Ring of Famers from the team's often-overlooked first two decades.

While it's little surprise that John Elway was the pick at quarterback, Joyner notes that what's most impressive is how Elway's productivity only improved with age.

"The amazing part of Elway's fantasy career is that he was much better in the second half of it than he was in the first," Joyner wrote. "From 1985 to 1991, Elway placed in the Top 10 in fantasy QB scoring six times but was in the Top 5 only two times and had only two impact seasons.

"Contrast that to Elway placing No. 6 or better in QB fantasy points in five straight seasons from 1993-1997 and having impact campaigns in two of those. That Elway did this despite having six offensive coordinators in his career speaks volumes and shows why he was a quality QB1 for most of his 16 NFL seasons."

Beyond compiling a seven-man all-time starting lineup (one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE and one SuperFLEX), Joyner also identified the best fantasy seasons by Broncos players.

As far as single seasons go, Joyner writes that Terrell Davis has the best fantasy year ever in Broncos history — and one of the best overall.

"His 1998 campaign was one of the greatest in fantasy history, as his 357 non-PPR points and 381.5 PPR points landed Davis in the elite tier for that season and gave him a perfect 11-point score," Joyner wrote.

Below the Fold

It's been nearly three weeks since the start of free agency, but there are still many great veteran players waiting to find their next NFL homes. As ranked by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, eight of his top 25 free agents — and 28 of his top 101 — are still available.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Five of the best pranks from Broncos history, featuring Peyton Manning, Randy Gradishar and more

Since today's April Fools' Day, here are some of the funniest practical jokes in Broncos history.
news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson shares inside look at private offseason workouts with new Broncos teammates

In a new video on Wilson's YouTube channel, he shares a more extensive look at the private workouts he hosted for his teammates.
news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday. Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram.
news

Mile High Morning: Where Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson ranks among offseason QB moves

The Broncos changed their season outlook when they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but just how much did the deal shake things up?
news

Mile High Morning: Quinn Meinerz details his outlook for Year 2 in Denver with a new offense, new head coach and new quarterback

In his rookie season, Meinerz started nine games and showed great potential with his combination of size and speed.
news

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the trade for Russell Wilson

The trade for Russell Wilson is as good a story as it is a trade, as Sam Farmer details for the LA Times.
Advertising