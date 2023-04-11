Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: The 33rd Team picks Chris Harris Jr. as best undrafted player in Broncos history

Apr 11, 2023 at 09:24 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

The NFL Draft is about more than Rounds 1 through 7.

When the draft concludes, teams race to sign undrafted free agents — and the Broncos have shown a knack for finding talent even after the final selection.

An undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' roster in 18 of the last 19 seasons, and there are a slew of impactful players who have joined Denver.

On Tuesday, The 33rd Team — which publishes content from former players, coaches and executives — selected the best undrafted player in the history of each team, and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. earned the nod for Denver.

Harris, who made the team in 2011 despite the challenges of a lockout, earned four Pro Bowl nods during his nine seasons in Denver and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016. He also earned a pair of second-team All-Pro nods.

The Kansas product was a key piece of the "No-Fly Zone" and made critical plays en route to a Super Bowl 50 title.

Below the Fold

Of course, Harris is far from the only deserving player for the title of the best undrafted free agent in team history.

During a 12-year career in Denver, wide receiver Rod Smith earned three Pro Bowl berths and was a key member of two world-championship teams. A Ring of Famer, Smith posted eight 1,000-yard seasons and is the Broncos' all-time leading receiver in nearly every statistical category.

The Unclassifieds

