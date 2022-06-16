Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Terrell Davis evaluates Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson, 'one of the best in the game'

Jun 16, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

After speaking at a conference in Fort Collins recently, Hall of Famer Terrell Davis sat down with The Coloradoan's Kelly Lyell for a wide-ranging interview covering everything from his experiences as an entrepreneur to how earning MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXII changed his life, and much more.

And naturally, that included his thoughts on the biggest change to Broncos Country in several years: the trade for Russell Wilson.

"He's already brought it," Davis said of the impact Wilson could have. "It's really just the excitement. Listen, we've seen the man; we know what he can do. We know leadership-wise, he's one of the best in the game. We know from a playing standpoint, he's one of the best in the game. We know that he's really, really good at making teammates feel like they're special.

"What he's done this offseason, taking people down to his house, working out and really building that chemistry, that's important. That's important for the culture of the locker room. We have a quarterback that doesn't just go to work, puts his pads on, walks out and leaves and then everybody else is doing their own thing."

Another big move, of course, was the hiring of Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has inspired a culture change in his five months on the job.

"Now, it's all great, and we'll see what happens," Davis said. "You've got to play games, you've got to win. But so far, I do like the energy. I like when a coach comes in and shows that he's enthusiastic, excited about the season. Players feed off that, so we'll see what happens Game 1."

For more of Davis' thoughts, including his thoughts on how he'd fare playing in today's game, check out the full interview on The Coloradoan's site.

Below the Fold

Who's the one player the Broncos couldn't afford to lose, aside from their starting quarterback? That's the question CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin has posed for each team, and his pick for Denver — tackle Garett Bolles — is an interesting one.

"Russell Wilson's supporting cast is relatively deep at the skill spots, and Randy Gregory's addition off the edge should take some pressure off Bradley Chubb, but the last thing Denver wants to do is give its new star QB shoddy protection," Benjamin wrote. "Losing Bolles would be a big blow, considering the former first-rounder has settled in as a Pro Bowl-caliber blind-side starter."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com's Adam Rank predicting a division title for the Broncos in 2022

"Here's the best-case scenario: Russell Wilson is 'The Man' and proves to be the missing piece for the Broncos this year," Rank said

news

Mile High Morning: Why Michael Ojemudia's offseason play has been eye-opening for his teammates

"He's been ballin'," Pat Surtain II said of Ojemudia.

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson accepts honorary degree, gives commencement speech at Dartmouth

"We need someone to plant that seed, light that spark," Wilson said. "And my dad's way of lighting that spark was a simple three-word question."

news

Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson lands at No. 7 on Chris Simms' quarterback ranking

"Big-time playmaker, still can scramble and make plays, has a big-time arm and still can really throw the deep ball about as good as anybody else in the sport," Simms said.

news

Mile High Morning: Melvin Gordon III excited for minicamp, continued work with former college teammate Russell Wilson

"I'm excited for the season," Gordon said. "It's a different feel around here, and I'm ready for it."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II makes list of top players guaranteed to 'level up' in 2022

"Surtain's ball skills -- he also had 14 pass breakups -- are special," Adam Schein wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: A first glimpse of Russell Wilson and the Broncos' secondary in Madden NFL 23

Denver's secondary also shows up during the trailer, with Pat Surtain II and Kareem Jackson highlighted in particular.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams picked by GMFB's Kyle Brandt as the player he wants to see make the biggest sophomore jump

"He's going to grind out the yards and he's going to truck people and he's going to have seismic activity in Denver," Kyle Brandt said.

news

Mile High Morning: How C.J. Anderson's time with the Broncos inspired him to become a coach

"It all started early in my career when I was in Denver, playing with a guy like Peyton," Anderson said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offseason ranked best in the NFL by ESPN

"Wilson gives them a bona fide superstar at the most important position in sports," Bill Barnwell wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway fields question from Wayne Gretzky on 'NHL on TNT' pregame show

During his appearance on the show, Elway also discussed how his career is similar to Nathan MacKinnon's and his friendship with Avalanche GM Joe Sakic.

