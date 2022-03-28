Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

The Lead

When the NFL announced in December that the Broncos had been selected as one of nine teams to receive an International Home Market Area (IHMA), representatives from Denver promised to increase their footprint south of the border to reach out to their growing fan base.

Over the weekend, we got to see our first glimpse at the team's efforts, as Hall of Fame former safety Steve Atwater and current outside linebacker Bradley Chubb joined Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen and Senior Manager of Fan Development Marisol Villagomez for a trip to Mexico City.

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said. "My memory from 1997 when we played the game was just the warmth we felt from the fans, and it was everywhere we went. When we went to restaurants, people wanted to take pictures with us. When we were out on the streets, people were giving us high fives all over the place. I would imagine that has grown tremendously since 1997. … Everyone in the Mexican community has shown us a ton of love and we want to show that same love back to you."