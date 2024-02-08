Mile High Morning: Shannon Sharpe, Peyton Manning teaming up to coach in 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Team Shannon's roster features rapper/singer Anuel AA, Twitch and YouTube streamer Kai Cenat, IndyCar/NASCAR driver Conor Daly, country musician Walker Hayes, actor Quincy Isaiah, WNBA player Jewell Loyd, Cowboys star Micah Parsons, YouTuber/TV host/comedian Lilly Singh, singer/songwriter SiR and actor Dylan Wang.

This will be Manning's second all-star coaching gig in a major sport, as he has coached the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games the past two years.

As far as Manning's basketball experience goes, the most extensive look fans have gotten at those skills came from the NFL Films' "The Timeline: Peyton Manning's Summer School" documentary. During offseason workouts at Duke in 2013, Manning, his brother Eli and other workout participants visited Cameron Indoor Stadium for a game of HORSE that naturally got quite competitive between the two brothers.