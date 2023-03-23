Mile High Morning: Several Broncos set to participate in inaugural NFLPA Classic

The Lead

Before voluntary offseason programs begin across the league in just a few weeks, several Broncos are set to participate in a 48-player golf tournament.

The newly created NFLPA Classic will be held Thursday through Saturday in the Bahamas and will provide "a friendly yet competitive environment" in which the players will compete, according to the NFLPA's release.

Kicker Brandon McManus, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and newly signed punter Riley Dixon are all slated to participate. Former Broncos Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian and Isaac Yiadom are also among the 48 participants. McManus and Dixon will join Miller and T.J. Hockenson on Team Miller, while Sutton will join Chubb, Yiadom and Jaelen Phillips on Team Chubb.

"We want creative engagement with our members," said NFLPA President JC Tretter. "During the offseason, it is rare for players to experience the fellowship of the locker room, so we wanted for the first time to bring players and their families together to have a unique experience. Our union is not just about business and collective bargaining; it is about strengthening the bonds between players, and the NFLPA Classic is a way for us to do this."