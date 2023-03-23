Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Several Broncos set to participate in inaugural NFLPA Classic

Mar 23, 2023 at 09:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220323_MHM

The Lead

Before voluntary offseason programs begin across the league in just a few weeks, several Broncos are set to participate in a 48-player golf tournament.

The newly created NFLPA Classic will be held Thursday through Saturday in the Bahamas and will provide "a friendly yet competitive environment" in which the players will compete, according to the NFLPA's release.

Kicker Brandon McManus, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and newly signed punter Riley Dixon are all slated to participate. Former Broncos Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Case Keenum, Trevor Siemian and Isaac Yiadom are also among the 48 participants. McManus and Dixon will join Miller and T.J. Hockenson on Team Miller, while Sutton will join Chubb, Yiadom and Jaelen Phillips on Team Chubb.

"We want creative engagement with our members," said NFLPA President JC Tretter. "During the offseason, it is rare for players to experience the fellowship of the locker room, so we wanted for the first time to bring players and their families together to have a unique experience. Our union is not just about business and collective bargaining; it is about strengthening the bonds between players, and the NFLPA Classic is a way for us to do this."

For behind-the-scenes content, check out the NFLPA's Instagram account.

Below the Fold

As we continue to inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, The Athletic released a mock draft that included each team's first selection. For the Broncos, that meant Nick Kosmider was on the clock with the 67th-overall pick. Kosmider further bolstered Denver's offensive line, as he used his pick on Ohio State center Luke Wypler.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Alex Singleton reflects on CFL career at Flames game

The Broncos' inside linebacker began his career with the Calgary Stampeders.

news

Mile High Morning: 2023 NFL free agency begins with legal tampering period

The first stage of free agency has begun.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II picked to Madden NFL 23's Team of the Year, earns special 'Shutdown' attribute

Surtain was one of six players who earned "Superstar X-Factors" this season.

news

Mile High Morning: Greg Cosell on why Greg Dulcich is a 'really intriguing player' in Sean Payton's offense

"I think he's a really intriguing player," Cosell said. "I think he's got three-level ability"

news

Mile High Morning: A look at some of the top performers at the 2023 NFL Combine

"This offensive tackle class doesn't have a surefire top-10 pick, but there's a lot of depth through the first three rounds," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Von Miller discusses post-playing dream to become a GM, follow in John Elway's footsteps

"To see a former player come back in the league and be a GM and win a Super Bowl as a player and win a Super Bowl as a GM?" Miller told 9NEWS. "Oh my gosh."

news

Mile High Morning: Lions HC Dan Campbell believes in HC Sean Payton's ability to turn Broncos around

"He definitely looks rejuvenated," Campbell said of his former boss. "If anybody can get that thing turned around out there, it's him."

news

Mile High Morning: LaDainian Tomlinson looks at how Russell Wilson could fit in Sean Payton's offense

The Pro Football Hall of Famer explains how the Saints' offense operated previously to look at how Denver's offense could change going forward.

news

Mile High Morning: Players to watch at the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

"His burst, tenacity and potential for physical/overall growth have NFL teams eager to find out more about him," Steve Wyche wrote of Bowie State's Joshua Pryor.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II lands at No. 32 in PFF's ranking of the top 101 players of 2022

"Surtain is one of the game's smoothest and most in-control cornerbacks," PFF's Sam Monson wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons among candidates for Madden Team of the Year

Voting ends on Wednesday, Feb. 22, so don't wait!

Advertising