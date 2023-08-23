Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Aug 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230823_Alumni

The Lead

The Broncos welcomed some familiar faces to their training camp practice inside Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, including past Denver legends and one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

More than 30 Broncos alumni were in attendance as Denver returned to the practice field in preparation for its preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams. The alums also had the chance to meet with Owner Carrie Walton Penner at a reception prior to practice.

The group spanned six decades, from wide receiver/kicker Billy Van Heusen, who entered the league with the Broncos in 1968, to linebacker Brandon Marshall, whose final season came in 2018.

Head Coach Sean Payton appreciated the chance for his current players to meet and talk with the standouts of the Broncos' past teams and said they are an essential part of the Denver organization.

"We had a lot of people," Payton said. "We had our alumni in today, so that was really good. They were able to watch practice and spend some time with our players afterwards. It's the lifeblood of your program, are the people. The present players, the former players, those that came before us and really built this foundation and built this tradition that we've been able to really enjoy."

Payton also hosted a distinguished former player from his time with the Saints, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees.

"He was just in for a day, Payton said. "His brother lives in Centennial, so he phoned us yesterday saying he was going to see his brother and wanted to know our schedule. So he came in, it was great to see him."

Though Brees never played for the Broncos, several of his former teammates have joined the Broncos' ranks this offseason. Former Brees targets Marquez Callaway, Adam Trautman and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are among the former Saints on the Denver roster, and Brees' longtime quarterbacks coach, Joe Lombardi, is leading the offense this season as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

"He knows a lot of people here, coaches, players," Payton said. "I think for him, it was really just getting around and seeing some familiar faces."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

In a poll of The Athletic's NFL writers, Empower Field landed at No. 9 out of 30 NFL stadiums.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL historians unanimously choose Randy Gradishar as deserving of Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination

If Hall of Fame voter Clark Judge's poll of seven NFL historians and one former NFL executive is any indication, Broncos Ring of Famer Randy Gradishar may finally be heading to Canton.
news

Mile High Morning: DL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi discusses journey from Nigeria to the Broncos' defensive line

In a Washington Post feature, Ndubuisi talks about how YouTube football videos sparked his interest in the NFL.
news

Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

In a segment with Fanatics, Mims received wisdom and an autographed gift from the legendary Lions receiver.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Montrell Washington eyeing growth as a returner in second year with Broncos

Washington is aiming to establish himself as a playmaker in the return game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning joins University of Tennessee faculty as professor of practice

Manning will return to his alma mater in the fall 2023 semester as an industry expert.
news

Mile High Morning: Coaches, executives rank CB Pat Surtain II as fourth-best player under 25 years old

Surtain ranked as the top defensive back in a list compiled by The Athletic.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com selects WR Jerry Jeudy, TE Greg Dulcich as fantasy football breakout candidates

Jeudy and Dulcich could be strong value picks, according to NFL.com. 
news

Mile High Morning: FB Michael Burton bringing versatility, Super Bowl experience to Broncos' offense

Burton discussed his physical style of play and win-first mentality in an interview with Denver7.
news

Mile High Morning: Why team periods, preseason reps will be key for Broncos' special teams unit

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica is hoping his specialists can translate their success from the practice field to game action.
news

Mile High Morning: DE Zach Allen looking forward to seeing familiar faces in preseason return to Arizona

Allen and Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph come to Denver after serving key roles for the Cardinals' defense.
Advertising