Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson projected to have 'one of the best statistical years of his career' in 2022

The Lead

With so many quarterbacks finding new homes this offseason, former NFL quarterback and current NFL.com analyst David Carr has taken up the challenge of trying to project ballpark figures for those quarterbacks in their first seasons with their new teams.

For Russell Wilson, Carr's expectations are high. The talent, of course, is evident, but the key factor, Carr writes, is how Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett marries his concepts with Wilson's skills.

"I think we can all agree that Wilson is a great quarterback who's going to do well in Denver," Carr writes. "The thing that will be a huge factor in Wilson's success is Nathaniel Hackett. … Hackett knows how to work out a compromise so a veteran QB can have control at the line of scrimmage without changing the entire scheme. And now that we know Hackett and Wilson are 'joined at the hip,' I envision Wilson having one of the best statistical years of his career while not compromising his skill set or Hackett's vision for the offense."

In Carr's eyes, that means a completion percentage of 67 percent, 4,200 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Those marks would rank third, third, sixth and fifth in Wilson's career. No Broncos quarterback has thrown for at least 30 touchdowns or 4,200 yards since Peyton Manning passed for 39 touchdowns and more than 4,700 yards in 2014.