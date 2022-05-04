Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

"The game is rapidly growing and that's what we love about it. But I think my favorite part obviously is just throwing touchdowns, making plays. We had so many guys making plays. You've seen the cutups and everything else, but what I remember is just the bonding and the part [where] you travel over there and you work throughout the week. Those moments like that, you forever cherish."

"I envision an amazing atmosphere, obviously," Wilson said. "Lumen Field is one of the best places you could ever play. Great, great place. I've been there a lot and thrown a lot of touchdowns in that place. There's been a lot of games, a lot of moments. I know they'll be ready to roll and we'll be ready to roll. It'll be a great atmosphere, obviously. I'm looking forward to it, just to go back where I started and everything else. I think the reality, though, is that when you strap on your cleats every game, no matter where you play, who you play, you've got to play with no emotion. You've got to play just locked in, zoned in. It doesn't matter what the circumstances are. The ultimate goal is to go win, so for me, it's a mission. To go play and play a great football game and do what I know how to do."