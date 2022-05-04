Mile High Morning: Russell Wilson joins 'Good Morning Football' to discuss Denver's game in London, return to Seattle as a Bronco

The Lead
Following the announcement that the Broncos will travel to London this fall for the franchise's first international game since 2010, "Good Morning Football" spoke with Russell Wilson to get his reaction to the news and more.
Wilson, who previously played in London in 2018 and led the Seahawks to a 27-3 win, touched on that game and the importance of having a hand in helping grow the sport's popularity abroad.
"It's going to be exciting," Wilson said. "Obviously I got to play in London before in Wembley Stadium — it's an amazing tradition. Just all the people there, it's electric. It's really, really special. It feels like an international Super Bowl, in a way. So I'm excited about it. …
"The game is rapidly growing and that's what we love about it. But I think my favorite part obviously is just throwing touchdowns, making plays. We had so many guys making plays. You've seen the cutups and everything else, but what I remember is just the bonding and the part [where] you travel over there and you work throughout the week. Those moments like that, you forever cherish."
During the appearance, Wilson was also asked about the Broncos' matchup with the Seahawks, which will not be overseas but will be Wilson's first game in Seattle as an opponent.
"I envision an amazing atmosphere, obviously," Wilson said. "Lumen Field is one of the best places you could ever play. Great, great place. I've been there a lot and thrown a lot of touchdowns in that place. There's been a lot of games, a lot of moments. I know they'll be ready to roll and we'll be ready to roll. It'll be a great atmosphere, obviously. I'm looking forward to it, just to go back where I started and everything else. I think the reality, though, is that when you strap on your cleats every game, no matter where you play, who you play, you've got to play with no emotion. You've got to play just locked in, zoned in. It doesn't matter what the circumstances are. The ultimate goal is to go win, so for me, it's a mission. To go play and play a great football game and do what I know how to do."
Below the Fold
Third-round pick Greg Dulcich could be a playmaker for Wilson and Co. by the time that game rolls around in Week 8, as ESPN's Todd McShay picked him to be his favorite pick by the Broncos in their draft class.
"He's the best seam-stretcher in this year's tight end class, and I can already picture Wilson finding him deep for big gains," McShay wrote. "Dulcich has long arms to make tough catches away from his body and the speed to separate and produce after the catch. His 17.3 yards per reception ranked second in the FBS among tight ends last season."