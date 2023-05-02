Mile High Morning: Rounding up 2023 Broncos draft grades

The Lead

While we won't fully know how the Broncos' 2023 draft class pans out for a few years, the instant draft grades are already here.

We've gathered a few of those grades below, along with commentary that highlights certain picks.

Commentary: "[Third-round pick Drew] Sanders was the consensus No. 37 overall player and can play all over. He has the ability to drop I coverage and come forward as a pass-rusher, as evidenced by his 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades. The Broncos will deploy him everywhere, with a likely primary role as the strongside linebacker, and their strong defense just got even better in the front seven."

Commentary: "The Broncos didn't have much draft capital a year after the Russell Wilson trade but they maximized it with Sanders, [Riley] Moss and [JL] Skinner being all good active playmaking fits for Vance Joseph's new attack defense." - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Commentary: "It's a good fit for [wide receiver Marvin] Mims, who has upside as a deep threat, though Denver has a deep depth chart for now. … I had a fourth-round grade on safety JL Skinner (183), so the Broncos got good value on Day 3." - Mel Kiper Jr.