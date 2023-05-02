Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Rounding up 2023 Broncos draft grades

May 02, 2023 at 09:31 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

While we won't fully know how the Broncos' 2023 draft class pans out for a few years, the instant draft grades are already here.

We've gathered a few of those grades below, along with commentary that highlights certain picks.

Pro Football Focus’ grade: B+

Commentary: "[Third-round pick Drew] Sanders was the consensus No. 37 overall player and can play all over. He has the ability to drop I coverage and come forward as a pass-rusher, as evidenced by his 75.0-plus pass-rush and coverage grades. The Broncos will deploy him everywhere, with a likely primary role as the strongside linebacker, and their strong defense just got even better in the front seven."

Sporting News’ grade: B+ (14th-best class)

Commentary: "The Broncos didn't have much draft capital a year after the Russell Wilson trade but they maximized it with Sanders, [Riley] Moss and [JL] Skinner being all good active playmaking fits for Vance Joseph's new attack defense." - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

ESPN’s grade: B

Commentary: "It's a good fit for [wide receiver Marvin] Mims, who has upside as a deep threat, though Denver has a deep depth chart for now. … I had a fourth-round grade on safety JL Skinner (183), so the Broncos got good value on Day 3." - Mel Kiper Jr.

NFL.com’s grade: B

Commentary: "Mims will outperform his draft status as a playmaker inside and outside, much like former Bronco Emmanuel Sanders. … They added tight end Adam Trautman from head coach Sean Payton's former team in a trade on Saturday, which seems like good value." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com

In case you missed it, the Broncos exercised the option on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s rookie contract. The veteran receiver is now under contract with Denver through 2024.

