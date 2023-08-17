Mile High Morning: Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. receives special message from Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson

A 2021 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Johnson holds the record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 and earned three straight All-Pro first-team selections between 2011-13. Johnson entered the league with high expectations as the second-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and turned his opportunity into a Hall of Fame career.

"Just make sure you set some goals for yourself," Johnson said in the video. "Do we feel the pressure or do we apply the pressure? Our coaches would say, you apply the pressure. How do you apply the pressure? You apply the pressure through your preparation."

Johnson also gave Mims guidance on lessons that also apply off the football field.

"Work hard early in the down. That goes for football and in life, because the harder you work earlier, the better you set yourself up for later. All the best to you on your NFL journey."

Along with the personalized message, Mims received an autographed No. 81 Lions jersey with Johnson's name. The gesture and advice from the player nicknamed "Megatron" resonated with Mims, who has been a playmaker as a returner and receiver in training camp.