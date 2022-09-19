Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Rookie Damarri Mathis shows potential after filling in for Pat Surtain II in Week 2 

Sep 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

The Lead

Losing star cornerback Pat Surtain II midway through the Broncos' game against the Texans was a tough blow, but rookie Damarri Mathis made some big plays in Surtain's place. 

Mathis finished the game with a pass breakup and five tackles, and the pass defense came on third down in the end zone to prevent the Texans from taking a 12-6 lead. He had a tough task of covering wide receiver Brandin Cooks a number of times, but he was able to contain the Texans' deep threat. After not appearing in Week 1, Mathis' strong performance indicates a bright future ahead for the rookie.

"[I] got to see him step up and make some of those plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "The thing about Damarri is, it's not too big for him. I think you saw that here today — being a rookie, going out there and just executing at a high level."

After the game, Mathis noted that he is always prepared to play if need be. When his number was called after Surtain came out, he took the opportunity in stride. 

"In this situation right now, we're next man up, so I'm always ready," Mathis said. "I'm always on the sideline with my chin strap bolted up, because you never know what could happen." 

Now with his first regular-season NFL appearance under his belt, Mathis said that his confidence and comfort on the field has grown. The rookie noted that this game was faster than college games or the preseason, so getting a chance to play was a great opportunity. 

"It just feels good getting in and getting my feet wet," Mathis said. "Being able to adjust to the game, it's a different level of football and I think it's good that I came in and was able to do that."

After being elevated from the practice squad the day before the game, wide receiver Kendall Hinton had the chance to play when Jerry Jeudy exited the game with an injury. In the limited snaps he got, Hinton made an impact with a 20-yard reception.

"It's the journey," Hinton said of his unexpected role in Sunday's victory. "You never know how it's going to look. Things happen, and [I'm] just rolling with the punches."

