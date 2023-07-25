Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Ring of Famer Lionel Taylor still going strong at age 87

Jul 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230724_MHMTaylor

The Lead

Nine players caught 100 or more passes last season, but prior to 1961, no pro player had eclipsed the triple-digit reception totals.

That changed in the 1961 season when Broncos receiver Lionel Taylor hauled in exactly 100 catches for 1,176 yards and four touchdowns in only 14 games. In just his third season, Taylor became the first professional player to break the barrier.

In a feature published on Monday, the Denver Gazette caught up with Taylor to reshare his story and reflect on his historic career.

"It will always say in the record book that I was the first," Taylor said in the feature. "They can't take that away."

Taylor's career took off right as the Broncos joined the AFL in 1960. After making the Chicago Bears' roster in the 1959 season, Taylor moved west and immediately shined with Denver, catching 92 passes for 1,235 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season. His average of 102.9 receiving yards per game remains the franchise's single-season record.

That was the first of four 1,000-yard seasons for the West Virginia native. Taylor finished his time in Denver with 543 receptions, 6,872 yards and 44 touchdowns across seven seasons. In 1984, he was one of four inaugural inductees into the Broncos' Ring of Fame.

"He was my No. 1 receiver and he was my only receiver," Hall of Fame coach and former teammate Tom Flores said. "It was ridiculous. He was the only one who knew how to run a route and get anywhere open. He could catch it all, one hand, two hands, no hands."

After his playing career, Taylor shifted to the sidelines and continued to make an impact. He won two Super Bowl rings as the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receivers coach in 1974 and 1975 and returned to the Super Bowl again with the Los Angeles Rams in the 1979 season, becoming their offensive coordinator the following year.

Taylor resides in New Mexico with his wife, Lorencita, and has kept up his diligent work ethic at 87 years, waking up early and starting daily workouts at 5 a.m. Though he still ranks as one of the Broncos' most prolific receivers, his humility still shines.

"That's what they paid me to do," Taylor said. "Sunday was my day to perform and I didn't want to leave the stadium with anybody saying that I loafed."

For more on Taylor's story, read the full feature here.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame's expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

"Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people's choice," the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

"We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out," Jones-Drew wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Sports Illustrated picked Pat Surtain II as the Broncos' most underrated player even after his stellar 2022 season

"All right, you say, this is absurd," Orr wrote. "We've all heard of Patrick Surtain II. ... But what about in the context that he may actually be the best cornerback in the NFL?"

news

Mile High Morning: Who is the greatest non-quarterback to play for the Broncos in the 21st century?

The Broncos have no shortage of stars since the turn of the century.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' top duo

To qualify, the two players had to be on the same side of the ball but didn't necessarily have to play the same position.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Kareem Jackson believes Broncos can do 'special things' in 2023

When Kareem Jackson signed back with the Broncos in May, his decision was three-fold.

Advertising