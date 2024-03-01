 Skip to main content
Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mar 01, 2024 at 10:04 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

Randy Gradishar was recently honored with his long-deserved election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he's far from the only former Bronco who can make a case for enshrinement in Canton.

In a recent story for Talk of Fame Two, John Turney continued his look at Hall of Fame-worthy players by selecting a roster of the best players who are not in the Hall who played from the 1960s to early 1980s — and a pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the list.

Rich "Tombstone" Jackson was selected as a first-team end, while Rick Upchurch was tabbed as a first-team returner.

"Jackson was a favorite of Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman, who in 1991 first wrote about his Hall-worthiness in Sports Illustrated, the year Zimmerman joined the Hall's board of selectors," Turney wrote. "'Tombstone' Jackson's knock was not his skills. Those were legendary; it was his lack of longevity -- playing just seven seasons but healthy for only 4-1/2."

In his evaluation of Upchurch, Turney wrote "there's no way to separate" Upchurch from Billy "White Shoes" Johnson. Both players earned Turney's praise — and with three first-team All-Pro selections, Upchurch is certainly deserving of the nod.

For more on Turney's list, click here.

The Unclassifieds

