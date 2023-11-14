Mile High Morning: Revisiting top ManningCast moments from Broncos' last-second win in Buffalo

The Lead

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, had their share of fun on ESPN's alternate telecast of "Monday Night Football." The back-and-forth affair had plenty of big plays and drama from the first play from scrimmage until the last, and the result was a memorable telecast to go along with a thrilling prime-time game.

The Broncos pulled out a 24-22 win over their hosts, the Buffalo Bills, on kicker Wil Lutz's third game-winning field goal of the season, a 36-yarder as time expired. Even before that, the Mannings livened up the broadcasts with two current athletes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and skier Lindsey Vonn, along with providing their own unique brand of commentating.

From the beginning of the game, Peyton appeared to have some difficulties in trading in his time with the Broncos for neutrality as a commentator.

The legendary Broncos quarterback exclaimed "our ball" when Denver cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian forced and recovered a fumble on Buffalo's first play from scrimmage, drawing derision from his brother.