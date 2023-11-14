Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Revisiting top ManningCast moments from Broncos' last-second win in Buffalo

Nov 14, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his brother, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, had their share of fun on ESPN's alternate telecast of "Monday Night Football." The back-and-forth affair had plenty of big plays and drama from the first play from scrimmage until the last, and the result was a memorable telecast to go along with a thrilling prime-time game.

The Broncos pulled out a 24-22 win over their hosts, the Buffalo Bills, on kicker Wil Lutz's third game-winning field goal of the season, a 36-yarder as time expired. Even before that, the Mannings livened up the broadcasts with two current athletes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and skier Lindsey Vonn, along with providing their own unique brand of commentating.

From the beginning of the game, Peyton appeared to have some difficulties in trading in his time with the Broncos for neutrality as a commentator.

The legendary Broncos quarterback exclaimed "our ball" when Denver cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian forced and recovered a fumble on Buffalo's first play from scrimmage, drawing derision from his brother.

"It's been eight years," Eli deadpanned in response.

Mahomes' segment on the show was highlighted by his ability to predict the Broncos' red-zone play-calling, and he quickly identified that Courtland Sutton had two feet inbounds on an incredible touchdown catch before halftime.

The Manning brothers and the show's third guest, Kyle Brandt of NFL Network, had a memorable reaction to the game's unbelievable finish, with all three struggling to comprehend the whirlwind sequence of events that led to Lutz's game-winning boot.

Peyton narrated the Broncos' efforts to line up their field-goal unit before time expired, but he couldn't hide his disappointment when Lutz's first attempt at the game-winner veered wide right. When the Bills were penalized for 12 men on the field, all three commentators reclined in shock while the Broncos lined up for their second attempt.

"This game is awesome," Brandt said.

On the next play, Lutz split the uprights to give Denver an unforgettable 24-22 victory, leaving the trio in a daze and Broncos fans ecstatic.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: The Athletic names Marvin Mims Jr. as midseason All-Rookie team selection

A midseason article by The Athletic included Mims as the best special teamer among all rookies.
news

Mile High Morning: G Quinn Meinerz says offensive line finding cohesiveness and consistency

Meinerz also highlighted the Broncos' improvement in the run game and stopping opposing defensive lines.
news

Mile High Morning: Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown identifies CB Pat Surtain II as NFL's best cornerback

Brown selected Surtain as the league's best cornerback in a recent Fox Sports segment.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons confident Broncos can continue winning ways after bye week

Simmons talked about Denver's momentum and outside linebacker Baron Browning's return on NFL Network.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top special teams plays of the first half of the season

Here's a look back at five of the Broncos' exciting special teams highlights from the first eight games.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top defensive plays from the first half of the season

Here's a look back at five of the Broncos' thrilling defensive highlights from the first eight games.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top offensive plays from the first half of the season

Here's a look back at several of the Broncos' best offensive highlights from the first eight games.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rookies making impact through first half of season

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and inside linebacker Drew Sanders have contributed to each of Denver's three units.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Broncos know win over Chiefs is 'only the start'

"We've just got to keep on preparing the right way and keep on building," Surtain said.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Ja'Quan McMillian posts strong performance in Denver's win over Chiefs

McMillian was one of Denver's standouts in the secondary and helped the Broncos keep the Chiefs out of the end zone.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

Sutton said golf is a way he enjoys engaging with his community in a post with The Players' Tribune and United.
Advertising