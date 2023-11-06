Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top special teams plays of the first half of the season

Mims is one of only two players to score on a kickoff return this season, and his 99-yard score against Miami was the pinnacle of his impressive highlight reel on special teams. After fielding the kickoff just in front of the end zone, Mims started off toward the right sideline, then reversed field and found daylight. Once Mims passed Miami kicker Jason Sanders near midfield, the rookie had a clear path for a 99-yard score.