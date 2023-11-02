Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top offensive plays from the first half of the season

The Lead
From punishing gains in the ground game to acrobatic touchdown grabs in the passing attack, the Broncos' offense has made strides and developed into a balanced and potent unit. Here are some of the best offensive plays from the first half of the season, as selected by the DenverBroncos.com staff.
5. WR Marvin Mims Jr.' 60-yard touchdown catch, Week 2 vs. Commanders
Rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. didn't wait long to make his first trip to the end zone. At the end of the first quarter against the Washington Commanders, Mims broke free on a downfield route and hauled in a deep pass from Wilson. The 60-yard touchdown reception gave the Broncos a two-score lead and Mims a very memorable first touchdown in Denver.
4. WR Jerry Jeudy's jump-ball snag in Week 8 vs. Chiefs
One play after inside linebacker Josey Jewell forced a Kansas City fumble, the offense made a big play via a deep throw. Wilson threw a pass deep over the middle to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who positioned himself in front of Kansas City safety Justin Reid and secured the 39-yard catch. Two plays later, Jeudy finished off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown reception, his first score of the season.
3. WR Courtland Sutton's one-arm touchdown catch, Week 6 at Chiefs
Sutton has made his share of acrobatic catches in 2023, and this touchdown snag — his fifth of the season — ranks at the top of the list. Denver needed a touchdown against division foe Kansas City to get back into the contest, and Wilson targeted Sutton in one-on-one coverage with a high-arching pass. Sutton leapt over his defender and brought in the pass with one arm, giving the Broncos their first score of the contest.
2. WR Brandon Johnson's Hail Mary reception, Week 2 vs. Commanders
Denver needed a miracle to force overtime against the Washington Commanders, and the Broncos got just what they needed on Wilson's Hail Mary attempt. Wilson rolled to his left to buy time and launched a deep ball toward the end zone. The pass was four yards short of the end zone, but a pair of deflections sent the ball into the grasp of wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who tapped the ball toward himself with one hand and swiped it out of the reach of the Washington defenders. Though the Broncos couldn't convert the two-point attempt to send the game to overtime, the play was one of Denver's most-impressive touchdowns of the year.
1. WR Courtland Sutton's fingertip catch, Week 8 vs. Chiefs
Needing a third-and-6 conversion against the Chiefs, quarterback Russell Wilson looked in the direction of Sutton and lofted a pass to the left sideline. Sutton used all of his 6-foot-4 frame to high-point the ball, even with Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed draped all over him. On his way down to the ground, Sutton used his fingertips to juggle the ball, then secured the catch just before hitting the grass.
Honorable mention: Mims' deep catch to set up go-ahead field goal, Week 4 at Bears; RB Jaleel McLaughlin screen pass touchdown, Week 5 vs. Jets