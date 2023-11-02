Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top offensive plays from the first half of the season

Denver needed a miracle to force overtime against the Washington Commanders, and the Broncos got just what they needed on Wilson's Hail Mary attempt. Wilson rolled to his left to buy time and launched a deep ball toward the end zone. The pass was four yards short of the end zone, but a pair of deflections sent the ball into the grasp of wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who tapped the ball toward himself with one hand and swiped it out of the reach of the Washington defenders. Though the Broncos couldn't convert the two-point attempt to send the game to overtime, the play was one of Denver's most-impressive touchdowns of the year.