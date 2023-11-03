Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top defensive plays of 2023

The return of outside linebacker Baron Browning in Week 7 paid immediate dividends for the Broncos, but Browning really took off in his second game of the season. The third-year pro strip-sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Cooper pounced on the football, one of four turnovers the Broncos' defense forced during the contest. Browning finished the game with three quarterback hits, two sacks and the forced fumble.