Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

From undrafted free agent to the national spotlight, rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin is making a name for himself on the pro level.

On NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," analyst Peter Schrager chose McLaughlin for his Fabulous Five ranking of the top five performances by a rookie after McLaughlin had a breakout performance in the Broncos' 31-28 win. McLaughlin joined Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on the list.

"Jaleel McLaughlin is the guy that helped [the Broncos] spur their first victory here," Schrager said. "… They've needed a spark. Javonte Williams goes down. What does Jaleel McLaughlin do? He says 'Come, follow me.'"

McLaughlin found the end zone in Week 2 for the first score of his career, but he established himself as a must-watch playmaker in the Broncos' Week 4 matchup against Chicago. The former Youngstown State star stepped in for injured starting running back Javonte Williams and amassed 104 scrimmage yards, including an 18-yard screen pass for a touchdown on the Broncos' first drive.

"He was outstanding," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the game. "He's hard to tackle. Good in space. [He] hit the screen for a touchdown [and] made some big runs. We'll keep expanding his role."

Schrager sees McLaughlin as a player to watch in this weekend's game between the Broncos and the Jets.

"Jaleel McLaughlin is now making an impact at the NFL level — he is number four on our list," Schrager said. "The Broncos play the Jets this weekend, and don't be shocked if this guy is starting on your fantasy team and does a lot against that Jets D."

After his standout performance, McLaughlin is focused on continuing to improve his skills and make an impact.