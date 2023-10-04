Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin makes GMFB's 'Fabulous Five' list of top rookie performances

The Lead
From undrafted free agent to the national spotlight, rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin is making a name for himself on the pro level.
On NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," analyst Peter Schrager chose McLaughlin for his Fabulous Five ranking of the top five performances by a rookie after McLaughlin had a breakout performance in the Broncos' 31-28 win. McLaughlin joined Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on the list.
"Jaleel McLaughlin is the guy that helped [the Broncos] spur their first victory here," Schrager said. "… They've needed a spark. Javonte Williams goes down. What does Jaleel McLaughlin do? He says 'Come, follow me.'"
McLaughlin found the end zone in Week 2 for the first score of his career, but he established himself as a must-watch playmaker in the Broncos' Week 4 matchup against Chicago. The former Youngstown State star stepped in for injured starting running back Javonte Williams and amassed 104 scrimmage yards, including an 18-yard screen pass for a touchdown on the Broncos' first drive.
"He was outstanding," Head Coach Sean Payton said after the game. "He's hard to tackle. Good in space. [He] hit the screen for a touchdown [and] made some big runs. We'll keep expanding his role."
Schrager sees McLaughlin as a player to watch in this weekend's game between the Broncos and the Jets.
"Jaleel McLaughlin is now making an impact at the NFL level — he is number four on our list," Schrager said. "The Broncos play the Jets this weekend, and don't be shocked if this guy is starting on your fantasy team and does a lot against that Jets D."
After his standout performance, McLaughlin is focused on continuing to improve his skills and make an impact.
"No matter win or [lose], there's always something to clean up," McLaughlin said on Monday. "… It was great that we ended up pulling that win and that we don't have no quit in us, but there's a lot of things we have to clean up."