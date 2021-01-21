Mile High Morning: Ranking the Broncos' best battles vs. Philip Rivers

4. Broncos 24, Chargers 21 (Week 1, 2017 season)

In building a 24-7 lead — highlighted by Trevor Siemian breaking Joey Bosa's ankles for a touchdown — the Broncos entered the fourth quarter with victory seemingly in hand. But Rivers would put that in doubt with two touchdown passes separated by little over a minute to draw the Chargers within three points. The Broncos couldn't put points on the board in their next two possessions, leaving the door open for Rivers and Co. He would push the Chargers to Denver's 26-yard line with five seconds left, but the Broncos would close the door in thrilling fashion as Shelby Harris blocked the 44-yard attempt by Younghoe Koo.

3. Broncos 39, Chargers 38 (Week 2, 2008 season)

In the mid-2000s, San Diego was in command of the rivalry with the Broncos. Beginning in 2006, the Chargers built a four-game winning streak (with a scoring differential of 147-55) over the Denver for the first time since the late-1960s. The Broncos snapped that streak in 2008 in part because of heroic performances by Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall and an officiating error, and in spite of a great game by Rivers. After the Broncos built a 21-3 second-quarter lead, Rivers helped rally the Chargers. Midway through the fourth quarter, Cutler had the Broncos four yards from the end zone before throwing an interception. Three plays later, Rivers found Darren Sproles for a 66-yard touchdown to take a 38-31 lead. However, on Denver's ensuing drive, Cutler marched the Broncos back down the field to the 1-yard line. Then disaster nearly struck when Cutler clearly appeared to fumble as he brought the ball up to throw. But referee Ed Hochuli whistled the play dead and called it an incomplete pass, and instant-replay rules could not reverse the call to give San Diego possession. Instead, Cutler found Eddie Royal for a touchdown and then threw another dart to him for a two-point conversion to win the game.

2. Broncos 24, Chargers 17 (2013 Divisional Round)