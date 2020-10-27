Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus's top five-graded Broncos from #KCvsDEN

The Lead

In reflecting on the Broncos' performance against the Chiefs, let's look at Pro Football Focus' postgame grades and some additional analysis from PFF's Zach Tantillo. Though the 43-16 loss didn't have many bright spots, there still were some impressive individual performances.

5. OLB Malik Reed: 79.2

Second-year edge rusher Malik Reed followed up his first career two-sack game with a second, as he took down Patrick Mahomes for a loss of 9 yards and backup Chiefs QB Chad Henne for a loss of 3. Through six games in 2020, Reed has already doubled his rookie-season sack total in less than half the games.

"Reed, an undrafted second-year edge defender, has stepped up in the absence of Von Miller and his performance in Week 7 was his second straight game with multiple sacks," Tantillo wrote.

4. RT Demar Dotson: 80.3

The right side of the offensive line was quite strong in the run game, as PFF credits the Broncos with an average gain of 7.5 yards for a total of 135 on run plays that went off the right guard or further.

3. TE Albert Okwuegbunam: 86.9

The rookie tight end was Denver's leading receiver with seven receptions for 60 yards, including two first downs. His longest play, a 17-yard catch-and-run, also helped the Broncos find a way to move the chains even after falling behind the sticks on second-and-18. After his big pickup, Denver easily converted on third-and-1.

"Albert Okwuegbunam put together a solid game, though, hauling in all seven of his targets for 60 yards — game-highs among both teams," Tantillo wrote. "And 41 of Okwuegbunam's 60 yards came after the catch."

2. LT Garett Bolles: 87.2

Bolles continued his streak of solid play on Sunday, putting together his third consecutive game with a PFF grade of at least 80 and his fourth overall of the season. Against the Chiefs, PFF credited him with zero sacks allowed, no pressures allowed and no penalties in 77 snaps.

With an overall offensive grade of 91.2, Bolles currently is PFF's top-rated offensive tackle in the league.

1. RB Phillip Lindsay: 87.4