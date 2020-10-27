Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus's top five-graded Broncos from #KCvsDEN

Oct 27, 2020 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

201027_mhm

The Lead

In reflecting on the Broncos' performance against the Chiefs, let's look at Pro Football Focus' postgame grades and some additional analysis from PFF's Zach Tantillo. Though the 43-16 loss didn't have many bright spots, there still were some impressive individual performances.

5. OLB Malik Reed: 79.2

Second-year edge rusher Malik Reed followed up his first career two-sack game with a second, as he took down Patrick Mahomes for a loss of 9 yards and backup Chiefs QB Chad Henne for a loss of 3. Through six games in 2020, Reed has already doubled his rookie-season sack total in less than half the games.

"Reed, an undrafted second-year edge defender, has stepped up in the absence of Von Miller and his performance in Week 7 was his second straight game with multiple sacks," Tantillo wrote.

4. RT Demar Dotson: 80.3

The right side of the offensive line was quite strong in the run game, as PFF credits the Broncos with an average gain of 7.5 yards for a total of 135 on run plays that went off the right guard or further.

3. TE Albert Okwuegbunam: 86.9

The rookie tight end was Denver's leading receiver with seven receptions for 60 yards, including two first downs. His longest play, a 17-yard catch-and-run, also helped the Broncos find a way to move the chains even after falling behind the sticks on second-and-18. After his big pickup, Denver easily converted on third-and-1.

"Albert Okwuegbunam put together a solid game, though, hauling in all seven of his targets for 60 yards — game-highs among both teams," Tantillo wrote. "And 41 of Okwuegbunam's 60 yards came after the catch."

2. LT Garett Bolles: 87.2

Bolles continued his streak of solid play on Sunday, putting together his third consecutive game with a PFF grade of at least 80 and his fourth overall of the season. Against the Chiefs, PFF credited him with zero sacks allowed, no pressures allowed and no penalties in 77 snaps.

With an overall offensive grade of 91.2, Bolles currently is PFF's top-rated offensive tackle in the league.

1. RB Phillip Lindsay: 87.4

Though Lindsay left the game early after suffering a concussion, he impressed in his 14 total snaps. He ran for 79 yards on nine attempts for an average of 8.8 yards per carry. That included three runs of at least 10 yards and 39 yards after contact.

Below the Fold

Bolles' performance also earned recognition on PFF's team of the week as the top left tackle. This is the second consecutive week he's earned those honors.

For a deeper breakdown of the Broncos' Week 7 game, let's go to team reporters Aric DiLalla and Phil Milani. On the most recent episode of their podcast, The Neutral Zone, they take a look at what can be learned from the tough loss.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell records first two career interceptions vs. Chiefs

"It feels great," Jewell said. "That is what you want. You want the interceptions, the sacks and the tackles for loss as a linebacker. But at the end of the day, I would have rather won than got both of those."

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie wide receivers find major roles in Broncos' offense

"Two undrafted players and a fifth-rounder who few predicted would be taking meaningful snaps this late in the year [will be in the lineup] for a team that began the season with numerous weapons at the position," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: ILBs Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell becoming a dynamic duo for Broncos

"It's been fun to have a guy out there who I feel like plays like me, and we play similar, so we can talk a lot and the communication's very easy between us," Jewell said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' Christmas Day game vs. Rams to feature additional slime-filled broadcast on Nickelodeon

The broadcast will feature holiday-themed augmented reality effects, including "snowmen, gingerbread men and other wintry surprises" on the field.

news

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams says he's making good progress in recovery from ACL injury

"Injury [recovery] is going good," Williams said Monday at the launch event for his charitable foundation. "I'm off the crutches; just continuing to rehab and just trying to get back on the field as quickly as I can."

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' pass rush was a bright spot in loss to Ravens

After totaling just two sacks in the previous three games, Denver's pass rushers responded with authority against Baltimore's quarterbacks.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Mike Boone looking forward to returning to Broncos' backfield

"To be back with the guys, having fun, being able to contribute, it feels good," Boone said Thursday.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

Turner-Yell's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and lupus in 2015, and he will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Denver has recorded just two sacks over the last three games, and The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel emphasized the importance of putting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Broncos prepare to face the Ravens.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Brandon Johnson scores first career touchdown on QB Russell Wilson's 300th TD pass

"To score his first touchdown, what a blessing," Wilson said. "Obviously, he worked. He's been working so hard. He's done an amazing job."

news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams to launch charitable foundation to help children in foster care

"I just really want to make sure that all the kids have the same kind of life experiences and things that I did growing up," Williams said.

news

Mile High Morning: Condoleezza Rice details journey from childhood in the South to Broncos' ownership

"What would touch my dad most about me being involved with the Broncos is not only that I can do something in football, but that I could reconnect with a city we love and has meant so much to our family," Rice said.

Advertising