Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Pat Surtain II among top players under 25

May 18, 2023 at 08:58 AM
Aric DiLalla

The Lead

After an All-Pro season, Pat Surtain II is clearly among the best in the league at his position.

But where does he stack up against other young players in the NFL?

Pro Football Focus recently put together a ranking of the top 25 players under 25 years old, and Surtain cracked the top 10 on the analytics-based site's list.

Surtain came in at No. 7 on the list, ahead of players like Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"His 86.7 coverage grade in 2022 was exactly the kind of jump into elite play we were hoping for," author Trevor Sikkema wrote. "He allowed just 417 passing yards in coverage with eight forced incompletions."

The Broncos' star cornerback, though, still has room to grow in PFF's eyes. He ranked behind Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (No. 5) and other impressive players like Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons (No. 1) and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 2).

The good news for Surtain? He has plenty of time to climb the list. Surtain is just 23 years old.

