Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus picks Jerry Jeudy for Broncos' top 2021 breakout candidate

Jan 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

The Lead

Jerry Jeudy ended his rookie season in perhaps the best way possible, even if the Broncos couldn't secure a win over the Raiders.

Jeudy, who faced his fair share of adversity after five drops vs. the Chargers a week earlier, rebounded with the best game of his young career: five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, as well as a reception on a two-point conversion. His top play of the game, a 92-yard catch-and-run to put the Broncos up a touchdown, was the Broncos' longest scoring pass in 13 years.

The way Jeudy responded after a rough game and how well he performed left Broncos fans eager to see how he'll continue to grow as he approaches his second season. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson also sees bigger and better things on the horizon for him, as he picked Jeudy to be Denver’s top candidate for a breakout season in 2021.

"Jeudy ended up with 12 drops on the season for the second-worst drop rate among all wide receivers (18.8%)," Monson wrote. "That's concerning, but drops fluctuate (Amari Cooper once had 18 in a season), and Jeudy was getting open with sophisticated route running all year long. That's the kind of thing that translates and should lead to a big season sooner rather than later, just as long as he finds a quarterback who can deliver the football."

Below the Fold

PFF also gave one Bronco another accolade for the 2020 season. Garett Bolles was named the biggest surprise at offensive tackle. "There were questions about whether the Broncos would be extending Bolles at all after declining his fifth-year option, but he'll leave the regular season with a new four-year, $68 million deal that makes him one of the highest-paid left tackles in football," Ben Linsey wrote. "That's the kind of season he had in 2020."

The Unclassifieds

