Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus picks Jerry Jeudy for Broncos' top 2021 breakout candidate

Jerry Jeudy ended his rookie season in perhaps the best way possible, even if the Broncos couldn't secure a win over the Raiders.

Jeudy, who faced his fair share of adversity after five drops vs. the Chargers a week earlier, rebounded with the best game of his young career: five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, as well as a reception on a two-point conversion. His top play of the game, a 92-yard catch-and-run to put the Broncos up a touchdown, was the Broncos' longest scoring pass in 13 years.

The way Jeudy responded after a rough game and how well he performed left Broncos fans eager to see how he'll continue to grow as he approaches his second season. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson also sees bigger and better things on the horizon for him, as he picked Jeudy to be Denver’s top candidate for a breakout season in 2021.