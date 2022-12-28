Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Potential names to know for the Broncos' coaching search according to media reports

Dec 28, 2022 at 09:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221228_mhm

The Lead

As the Broncos prepare to start their search for a new head coach, NFL reporters Mike Klis of 9NEWS, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post and Nick Kosmider of the Athletic have each assembled an early collection of potential candidates for the opening.

While the team's search committee has not declared any official candidates just yet — outside of General Manager George Paton saying the team hopes to interview Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero — these names can provide an early look at some possible options:

Former NFL head coaches

While Paton said the team would not exclude would-be first-time head coaches from the search, he did say prior head-coaching experience "certainly helps." For Klis, Gabriel and Kosmider, there are plenty of former head coaches who could return to the position in Denver.

  • Jim Harbaugh, current Michigan head coach and former 49ers head coach (Mentioned by Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Dan Quinn, current Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Frank Reich, former Colts head coach (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Sean Payton, current FOX NFL analyst (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Leslie Frazier, current Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, and former Vikings head coach (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Steve Wilks, current Panthers interim head coach and former Cardinals head coach (Klis)
  • Raheem Morris, current Rams defensive coordinator and former Buccaneers head coach (Gabriel)

Potential first-timers

However, there is also a talented pool of candidates who could make the leap to be successful leaders of NFL teams.

  • Ejiro Evero, current Broncos defensive coordinator (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Brian Callahan, current Bengals offensive coordinator (Klis, Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • DeMeco Ryans, current 49ers defensive coordinator (Klis, Gabriel)
  • Shane Steichen, current Eagles offensive coordinator (Gabriel, Kosmider)
  • Jonathan Gannon, current Eagles defensive coordinator (Kosmider)
  • Frank Smith, current Dolphins offensive coordinator (Kosmider)
  • Jerod Mayo, current Patriots inside linebackers coach (Kosmider)
  • David Shaw, former Stanford head coach (Kosmider)
  • Eric Bieniemy, current Chiefs offensive coordinator (Kosmider)
  • Darrell Bevell, current Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator (Gabriel)
  • Ben Johnson, current Lions offensive coordinator (Gabriel)

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy's 117-yard performance a bright spot for Broncos in loss to Rams

"I've just been putting in the work and grinding," Jeudy said. "The coaches and everybody are just helping me and putting me in the right spot to be successful."

news

Mile High Morning: How Kareem Jackson is honoring the memory of Demaryius Thomas

As what would have been Thomas' 35th birthday approaches, ESPN's Jeff Legwold shared the various ways in which current and former Broncos players, staff and members of Thomas' family are remembering him.

news

Mile High Morning: The NFL world celebrates Pat Surtain II's first Pro Bowl Games selection

Surtain is the sixth cornerback in Broncos history to make the Pro Bowl and the first Broncos cornerback to be named a Pro Bowl starter in his second career season.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II brings holiday cheer to families at The Gathering Place

To give back to the community during the holiday season, Surtain spent his off day decorating cookies with children and taking their families on a holiday shopping spree.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware shares his Broncos memories on 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli'

Ware and Peyton Manning told stories from the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 win, the time Manning fooled Ware on a bootleg play and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Celebrating Victory Monday after the Broncos' win over Arizona

After defeating the Cardinals, Broncos players took to social media to celebrate the victory and thank Broncos Country for its support and electric energy.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Jerry Jeudy's performance vs. Chiefs could signal future success

"Each touchdown catch by the third-year Broncos wide receiver came on a play in the red zone, and on each occasion, Jeudy demonstrated how his knack for creating separation can beat defenders even in the crowded real estate around the goal line," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: WR Freddie Swain excited to reunite with Russell Wilson on Broncos

"[Wilson] knows a lot of football, he knows defenses, so any time you can learn from a guy like that, it's just going to elevate your game and you can pass it on to others," Swain said.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos host inaugural Inspire Change Summit to honor community work

"Every day, all of you choose to inspire change in our communities," kicker Brandon McManus said at the event. "I ask us all here today to continue to identify meaningful ways to strengthen our local communities and our greater society."

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons shares his gratitude for Steve Atwater's mentorship

"[Atwater's] meant so much to me and my growth, not only as a player, but just as a man, as a professional, as a husband," Simmons said.

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell records first two career interceptions vs. Chiefs

"It feels great," Jewell said. "That is what you want. You want the interceptions, the sacks and the tackles for loss as a linebacker. But at the end of the day, I would have rather won than got both of those."

Advertising