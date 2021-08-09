Mile High Morning: PFF ranks Broncos' secondary as NFL's best heading into 2021 season

Denver Broncos | News

With the 2021 NFL regular season on the horizon, Pro Football Focus has evaluated and ranked every secondary in the league, with the Broncos DB group earning the top spot.

A secondary that already boasted a dangerous safety duo in Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons was bolstered further this offseason by a trio of cornerbacks, including free agency acquisitions Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, as well as the addition of first-round selection Patrick Surtain II.

"No team improved its secondary more than the Broncos this offseason," Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus wrote.

According to Linsey, Denver's secondary went from struggling with injuries and depth in 2020 to now housing so much talent that they will likely begin the season with a starting-caliber CB on the bench.

"Last year, third-round rookie Michael Ojemudia, an injured A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan — who played out of his natural slot position — were the team's top three outside cornerbacks," Linsey wrote. "Denver now has the luxury of deciding which of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby or top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II will start the season on the bench due to Callahan likely moving back inside."

Pro Football Focus also mentions the strength of Denver's safety group, with Linsey noting that Jackson and Simmons each rank in the top 10 at their position over the last two seasons.

"The Broncos also have a case for fielding the league's best safety tandem," Linsey said. "Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson rank second and sixth, respectively, in PFF's Wins Above Replacement metric since the start of the 2019 season."

Below the Fold

Three Broncos legends were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, with safety Steve Atwater representing the 2020 class and quarterback Peyton Manning and safety John Lynch entering as members of the 2021 class.

As Atwater, Lynch and Manning unveiled their busts, donned their gold jackets and gave their speeches in Canton, Ohio, friends, family, teammates and coaches and Broncos Country all turned to social media to wish the newly-minted HOFers well.

