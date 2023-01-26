Mile High Morning: PFF picks Pat Surtain II as one of 10 best non-QBs to build a team around

The Lead

In the NFL, the quarterback is obviously king. It's the most crucial position, arguably the hardest to play, and someone who does it at a high level has a good chance of making the team successful. Naturally, then, teams try to build their rosters around star quarterbacks.

But if you take quarterbacks out of the equation, there are a variety of outstanding players that could lead teams to success, as well. As an exercise, Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson picked 10 non-quarterbacks that would be best for a franchise to build around if they started in 2023, and cornerback Pat Surtain II made the list.

"Surtain was good as a rookie, but he took his game to another level in his second season," Monson wrote. "This year, he played at an All-Pro level outside of one rough game against Davante Adams — arguably the game's best receiver. Surtain plays with an elite level of patience that most corners can't rival, and it means he's rarely beaten for big plays. In a league waiting for the next crop of elite young corners, Surtain has the chance to lead that group."