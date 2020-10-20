Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to team up with Steph Curry vs. Mickelson and Barkley in next edition of 'The Match'

Oct 20, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

The last time we saw Peyton Manning play golf on national television, he and golf legend Tiger Woods took down Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

In November, Manning will take to the links again to try to beat Mickelson, but this time he won't be partnered with the winner of 15 major championships. Instead, he'll be paired with three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, while Mickelson will be joined by Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Like the previous outing, it will be held to benefit charity. Known as "The Match: Champions for Change," the event "will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports," the PGA Tour wrote in a statement.

This edition of "The Match" will be held on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. MT in Oro Valley, Arizona, at Stone Canyon Golf Club, with TNT broadcasting the event.

"'Capital One's The Match' in May was such a memorable experience for me – not just competing against rivals and friends but, more importantly, contributing to COVID-19 and food insecurity relief efforts," Manning said in a statement. "I'm proud of the work the PeyBack Foundation has done to support HBCU students in both Louisiana and Tennessee, and I'm looking forward to helping raise additional funding and awareness for HBCUs through 'Capital One's The Match.'"

Manning also recently supported HBCUs through his foundation when he endowed scholarships at six universities in Louisiana and Tennessee.

Between the two NBA legends, Manning has the better golf partner. At the American Century Championship, the premier annual celebrity golf tournament, Curry has finished in the top 10 in three of the past four years, including a fourth-place finish in 2020. Barkley, on the other hand, has finished in the bottom three in each of the past four years.

Below the Fold

Speaking of Manning, Peter King's new edition of Football Morning in America features a preview of the new season of the "Peyton's Places" series, in which Manning travels the country for a close look at football history. Also in the article, King has two Broncos among his selections for players of the week.

It's not often that NFL teams win games without scoring a single touchdown, as The Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran notes. In fact, Sunday's game was just the sixth time in franchise history that the Broncos won without finding the end zone.

View this post on Instagram

Big W...

A post shared by Bryce Callahan (@bjc29) on

View this post on Instagram

On a crumb #BallGame

A post shared by De’Vante Bausby (@_bigbaus) on

View this post on Instagram

Fight for that W.....

A post shared by Alexander J Johnson (@alexander45johnson) on

