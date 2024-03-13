 Skip to main content
Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson to host coverage of Opening Ceremony at Paris Olympics

Mar 13, 2024 at 10:54 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

Flag football isn't heading to the Olympics until 2028, but a championship quarterback will still take a starring role at the Paris Olympics this summer.

Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning will join NBC's Mike Tirico and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson to host the Opening Ceremony coverage of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer.

The Opening Ceremony will feature more than 90 boats as part of a four-mile-long flotilla that will carry thousands of athletes down The Seine toward the Eiffel Tower.

"This summer's Opening Ceremony will be unlike anything we've ever seen, and we're thrilled to have Kelly and Peyton join Mike to describe all the spectacular sights and sounds happening along The Seine leading to the lighting of the cauldron," said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production.

Manning previously starred in a promo for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but he'll take another step in his already Sports Emmy Award-winning broadcasting career with this summer's assignment.

The Opening Ceremony festivities will begin on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. MT on NBC and Peacock.

The Unclassifieds

