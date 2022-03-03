Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning's television career expanding with new History Channel shows

The Lead
Since retiring from pro football after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, Peyton Manning has led an impressive and growing career in television with his Omaha Productions company. That will soon continue with a new addition — but this time, he's expanding beyond just sports.
As Deadline reported Wednesday, Manning and Omaha will produce two TV shows for the History Channel.
"History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" is an eight-part series that will feature the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback hosting countdown-style rankings, like of the greatest presidents or inventors, as Deadline's Peter White wrote.
Omaha's other show for the History Channel is "The Einstein Challenge," which will pit two experts against one another "to see who can best explain seriously complicated concepts – such as how does an airplane fly or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius – to a panel of kids," White wrote.
The two series will join a growing collection of Omaha-produced shows that includes "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," "Peyton's Places" and several other similar sports shows in the same mold.
Below the Fold
Following the bulk of media responsibilities at the NFL Combine, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal has evaluated rising and falling stocks of various concepts that may be important for the upcoming season, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's popularity made an appearance in the "Moving Up" section.
"The guy gives [a] good press conference," Rosenthal wrote. "I'm not sure whether that means anything, but if the Broncos players are as smitten with Hackett as my Around the NFL podcast co-hosts Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus were after listening to Hackett for 15 minutes, then the team will follow him anywhere."