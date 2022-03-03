Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning's television career expanding with new History Channel shows

The Lead

Since retiring from pro football after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, Peyton Manning has led an impressive and growing career in television with his Omaha Productions company. That will soon continue with a new addition — but this time, he's expanding beyond just sports.

As Deadline reported Wednesday, Manning and Omaha will produce two TV shows for the History Channel.

"History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" is an eight-part series that will feature the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback hosting countdown-style rankings, like of the greatest presidents or inventors, as Deadline's Peter White wrote.

Omaha's other show for the History Channel is "The Einstein Challenge," which will pit two experts against one another "to see who can best explain seriously complicated concepts – such as how does an airplane fly or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius – to a panel of kids," White wrote.