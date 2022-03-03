Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning's television career expanding with new History Channel shows

Mar 03, 2022 at 09:12 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220303_mhm

The Lead

Since retiring from pro football after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos, Peyton Manning has led an impressive and growing career in television with his Omaha Productions company. That will soon continue with a new addition — but this time, he's expanding beyond just sports.

As Deadline reported Wednesday, Manning and Omaha will produce two TV shows for the History Channel.

"History's Greatest of All-Time with Peyton Manning" is an eight-part series that will feature the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback hosting countdown-style rankings, like of the greatest presidents or inventors, as Deadline's Peter White wrote.

Omaha's other show for the History Channel is "The Einstein Challenge," which will pit two experts against one another "to see who can best explain seriously complicated concepts – such as how does an airplane fly or how bad was the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius – to a panel of kids," White wrote.

The two series will join a growing collection of Omaha-produced shows that includes "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," "Peyton's Places" and several other similar sports shows in the same mold.

Below the Fold

Following the bulk of media responsibilities at the NFL Combine, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal has evaluated rising and falling stocks of various concepts that may be important for the upcoming season, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett's popularity made an appearance in the "Moving Up" section.

"The guy gives [a] good press conference," Rosenthal wrote. "I'm not sure whether that means anything, but if the Broncos players are as smitten with Hackett as my Around the NFL podcast co-hosts Marc Sessler and Dan Hanzus were after listening to Hackett for 15 minutes, then the team will follow him anywhere."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday. Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram.
news

Mile High Morning: Where Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson ranks among offseason QB moves

The Broncos changed their season outlook when they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but just how much did the deal shake things up?
news

Mile High Morning: Quinn Meinerz details his outlook for Year 2 in Denver with a new offense, new head coach and new quarterback

In his rookie season, Meinerz started nine games and showed great potential with his combination of size and speed.
news

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the trade for Russell Wilson

The trade for Russell Wilson is as good a story as it is a trade, as Sam Farmer details for the LA Times.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Country welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver

Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater and others reacted to Wednesday's news on social media.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos are helping reduce gun violence

"The process ... allows people in communities impacted by gun violence to be a part of that process," RAWtools executive director Mike Martin said.
news

Mile High Morning: Who were the top performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

Of the 25 players NFL.com's Nick Shook picked, he identified six as top fits for the Broncos.
Advertising