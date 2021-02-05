Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning reportedly starting production company

The Lead

For years, Broncos fans have clamored to know what Peyton Manning's famous "Omaha" call meant.

His playing days are long gone, but it appears what Omaha means now is Manning's future. The NY Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that Manning is starting Omaha Productions after his success in media production with ESPN+ and NFL Films.

In his post-NFL career, Manning has done several media ventures thus far. His "Peyton's Places" program exploring NFL history is in the middle of its second season, and he provides film breakdowns for "Detail" on ESPN+, as well. It was also announced in 2020 that Manning is helping reboot quiz show "College Bowl" on NBC.

"At the moment, Omaha Productions is his main focus," Marchand writes. "He is building on his role as the executive producer of 'Peyton's Places' by overseeing similar shows with retired star athletes. He will team with David (Papi's Places!) Ortiz on baseball, Ronda Rousey on MMA, Abby Wambach on soccer and his brother Eli on college football."

Marchand also reported that Manning has considered a job in NFL broadcasting or running a team.