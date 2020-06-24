Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning reflects on the wild free-agency process that led him to Denver

The Lead
There's much more to the story of Peyton Manning's free agency decision than you may know.
You might recall the teams involved. You might remember that Manning was working out at Duke University as he recovered from his neck injury.
But do you know about how Manning, John Elway and other Broncos brass schemed to evade the media as they left team headquarters? What about how the Titans drove three hours to observe as Manning worked out at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee?
You can find many more little details and hilarious anecdotes like those in a new oral history of the decision process from The Athletic. By the end, you'll ultimately get the clearest understanding of why Manning picked the Broncos that's yet been told.
"My dad always said, 'Make a decision and don't ever look back,'" Manning told The Athletic. "I always stuck with that. It was the right decision at the right time, and my advice on those kinds of things, when you make the decision, everybody wants to judge whether it was the right or wrong decision. It's up to you to make it the right decision by going full speed ahead and not looking back."
Below the Fold
Ring of Fame kicker Jason Elam could become the first former University of Hawaii player to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Ferd Lewis of The Honolulu Star-Advertiser recently caught up with the star specialist to look back on what brought him from a small town in Georgia to Hawaii.
It's obvious that the toughest situations in which to run the ball are when opposing defenses position players closer to the line of scrimmage. There may not be many players who can consistently find room to run in those tough spots, but Phillip Lindsay is one of them, Pro Football Focus says. "His 87.8 rushing grade since the start of the 2018 season falls behind only [Derrick] Henry and [Nick] Chubb among running backs with 250 or more carries, and his speed and vision allowed him to succeed similarly in stacked box situations a year ago," wrote Ben Linsey.
COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the country, but Brandon McManus is hopeful that training camp will still be able to start on time, he told 9NEWS' Mike Klis.