Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning nominated for Sports Emmy

Apr 12, 2023 at 09:55 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Lead

Peyton Manning may need to clear out space in his trophy cabinet.

The Hall of Fame Broncos quarterback won a pair of Lombardi Trophies and a record five MVPs during his illustrious career, and he may soon have some more hardware to add to his collection.

Manning was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst category, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday.

Cris Collinsworth, Gary Danielson, Bill Raftery and John Smoltz are also nominated in the category.

Manning joined his brother Eli on ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" this season, which provided another viewing experience during 10 games last season.

The former Broncos signal caller previously won a Sports Emmy in 2022 in the Outstanding Live Series category for his work on the show, also commonly referred to as the "ManningCast." He was also nominated for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst in 2022, but Collinsworth earned the nod.

Below the Fold

Manning did not stop collecting honors with his Sports Emmy nomination.

The USGA announced Wednesday that Manning will serve as the honorary chair for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club.

"I am honored to represent the state of Colorado, the city of Denver and Cherry Hills as the honorary chair of the 2023 U.S. Amateur," Manning said in a release. "As someone who has great enthusiasm for not only the game of golf, but also for competitive athletics and all the great things that can be learned through sports, I'm thrilled to have a role in this championship. I'm confident Colorado's golf fans will join me in welcoming the game's best amateur players to Denver."

The Unclassifieds

