Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

The Lead
Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday.
Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram. His profile picture? A shot from his recent "Saturday Night Live" appearance in which he broke down the relationship dynamics of "Emily in Paris."
For his first post, Manning posted a video compilation of some "highlights" of himself playing football as a kid. And, of course, his caption was quite witty.
Manning's arrival on Instagram prompted his friend and on-field rival Tom Brady to chime in, too.
Manning surely has more tremendous content to come, so make sure to give his account a follow if you haven't already.
And stay tuned to see if a TikTok account is up next for Peyton.
Below the Fold
We're still not tired of reading about the Broncos' blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, and NFL.com's Marc Sessler handed out another strong grade for Denver's move.
"Long seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, Denver earns points for seamlessly shifting its sights toward Wilson after Aa-Rod inked a monster deal with Green Bay," Sessler wrote, as he gave the Broncos an A-minus. "Instead of wheeling out Teddy Bridgewater again -- or trying to sell the locker room on Drew Lock -- the Broncos have an unquestioned franchise arm in the gnarly AFC West. Even if Wilson has regressed a tad, I still see a player able to vie for MVP honors in the right situation."