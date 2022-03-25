Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins Instagram, and Tom Brady extends a warm welcome

Mar 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220325_MHM

The Lead

Peyton Manning had a big day on Thursday.

Not only did the Hall of Fame quarterback celebrate his birthday, but he also joined Instagram. His profile picture? A shot from his recent "Saturday Night Live" appearance in which he broke down the relationship dynamics of "Emily in Paris."

For his first post, Manning posted a video compilation of some "highlights" of himself playing football as a kid. And, of course, his caption was quite witty.

Manning's arrival on Instagram prompted his friend and on-field rival Tom Brady to chime in, too.

Manning surely has more tremendous content to come, so make sure to give his account a follow if you haven't already.

And stay tuned to see if a TikTok account is up next for Peyton.

Below the Fold

We're still not tired of reading about the Broncos' blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, and NFL.com's Marc Sessler handed out another strong grade for Denver's move.

"Long seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, Denver earns points for seamlessly shifting its sights toward Wilson after Aa-Rod inked a monster deal with Green Bay," Sessler wrote, as he gave the Broncos an A-minus. "Instead of wheeling out Teddy Bridgewater again -- or trying to sell the locker room on Drew Lock -- the Broncos have an unquestioned franchise arm in the gnarly AFC West. Even if Wilson has regressed a tad, I still see a player able to vie for MVP honors in the right situation."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Kelly Kleine details path to Broncos front office in NFL.com 'Next Woman Up' series

"If they could learn it, why can't I?" Kleine said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos jump into top 10 in ESPN, NFL.com power rankings

Denver made 15- and 11-spot jumps in these two power rankings.
news

Mile High Morning: Steve Atwater, Bradley Chubb help Broncos extend first step toward greater presence in Mexico

"This is a very heartwarming experience," Atwater said.
news

Mile High Morning: Where Broncos' addition of Russell Wilson ranks among offseason QB moves

The Broncos changed their season outlook when they made a blockbuster trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, but just how much did the deal shake things up?
news

Mile High Morning: Quinn Meinerz details his outlook for Year 2 in Denver with a new offense, new head coach and new quarterback

In his rookie season, Meinerz started nine games and showed great potential with his combination of size and speed.
news

Mile High Morning: Where does Denver's deal for Russell Wilson rank among top trades in Broncos history?

The Broncos changed the NFL landscape last week as they traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos partner with local leaders to host gun buyback event

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the trade for Russell Wilson

The trade for Russell Wilson is as good a story as it is a trade, as Sam Farmer details for the LA Times.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Country welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver

Karl Mecklenburg, Steve Atwater and others reacted to Wednesday's news on social media.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos are helping reduce gun violence

"The process ... allows people in communities impacted by gun violence to be a part of that process," RAWtools executive director Mike Martin said.
news

Mile High Morning: Who were the top performers at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine?

Of the 25 players NFL.com's Nick Shook picked, he identified six as top fits for the Broncos.
Advertising