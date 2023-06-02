Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning joins ESPN to discuss Broncos, Nuggets' NBA Finals run

Jun 02, 2023 at 09:19 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230602_MHM

The Lead

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning sat courtside for the Nuggets' opening win in the NBA Finals on Thursday, but he popped away from the court to join ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for a ManningCast-esque presentation of the game.

"I've been living in Denver for 11 years now," Manning told Smith, who welcomed guests during the course of the game. "Football town, hockey town and now a basketball town. It's been great and it's been a fun run to watch these guys."

Manning sat near Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton and visited with quarterback Russell Wilson, and he chatted briefly with Smith about the Broncos.

"Sean has brought some new juice here, he's going to get the best out of Russell," Manning said. "Russell feels rejuvenated as well. I like my Broncos."

Manning joked that he wished "the Chiefs would get out of the division" to help his former team, with which he won Super Bowl 50.

"Unfortunately they're not going anywhere," Manning said, "so we've still got some work to do."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead."

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

Mile High Morning: The top storylines for Broncos OTAs

The first opportunity to see the new-look Broncos in action has arrived.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Pat Surtain II among top players under 25

Where does Pat Surtain II stack up against other young players in the NFL?

news

Mile High Morning: Vote Miles the Mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame

You can help Miles the Mascot earn the highest honor in his field.

news

Mile High Morning: S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth share similar path toward finding positional fit

"It was kind of hard to find a position at first," Skinner said Saturday, "but once I found safety, I fell in love with it and I knew it was for me ever since then."

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN identifies the 100 best picks from 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mile High Morning: Miles the Mascot among nominees for Mascot Hall of Fame

Miles the Mascot is among the 18 nominees for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class.

Advertising