Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning announces scholarship endowment in memory of Demaryius Thomas

The Lead

In memory of Demaryius Thomas, Broncos Ring of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has announced that through his PeyBack Foundation, he and his wife, Ashley, have endowed a scholarship at Georgia Tech in Thomas' name.

"Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend," Manning said. "My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor D.T.'s memory by partnering the PeyBack Foundation with Georgia Tech to establish the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment.

"An important part of Demaryius' legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him. Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life."

Thomas, who passed away in December at the age of 33, was one of the Broncos' more remarkable people the franchise had ever seen.

As a receiver, he recorded the second-most receiving yards in franchise history and was responsible for some of its most memorable plays, like the game-winning catch-and-run against the Steelers in the 2011 wild-card round. He also was responsible for the catch that put Manning atop the record books for most career passing touchdowns.

And few of Manning's teammates grew as close to him as Thomas, who was on the team for the entire duration of Manning's stint in Denver. From the beginning of that run, the two worked closely to build chemistry on the field, and over the next four years, they won a Super Bowl together and became dear friends.