Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:01 AM
As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

The All-Pro defender will compete in the first round of the Best Catch competition at various Las Vegas landmarks on Thursday, and a fan vote will determine whether Surtain will move on to the next round.

He'll have stiff competition in the NFL's version of the dunk contest, as Surtain is the only cornerback among the four participants. Stefon Diggs will join Surtain on Team Peyton, while Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson will compete for the NFC on Team Eli.

Surtain will also take part in the lightning round, which is a three-part elimination challenge. The first event is a water balloon toss, followed by a round in which players attempts to catch punts from a JUGS machine. The team will then aim at targets to finish off the event. Surtain will join a number of his AFC teammates in the challenge, including former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb.

Surtain's week will conclude on Sunday when he competes in a seven-on-seven flag football game.

