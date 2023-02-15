Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

The Lead

Since the Broncos' postseason drought began in 2016, each offseason has begun with one goal in mind: to return to the playoffs in the coming season. The same holds true for this offseason, and as Denver prepares to make another push now under the guidance of Head Coach Sean Payton, star cornerback Pat Surtain II says the team remains focused on that goal regardless of how the coaching staff will change in the coming weeks.

"We understand our goals and our destiny," Surtain told The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel during an event launching Surtain's charitable foundation. "Obviously we can't control what happens upstairs with coaches, but the main thing is to focus on getting better this offseason. Focus on that main goal that we're working toward and want to achieve. I feel like that's the main thing going on with the team.

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to is getting to that next step."

Surtain has a high level of confidence that in addition to players' work, the new coach can have a remarkable impact on the team's trajectory.