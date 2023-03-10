Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II picked to Madden NFL 23's Team of the Year, earns special 'Shutdown' attribute

The Lead

After a 2022 season that earned Surtain acclaim from fellow NFL players, analysts and fans alike, Surtain collected many of the league's top honors: All-Pro team selections, a Pro Bowl nod and more.

What's more, Surtain was one of six players who earned “Superstar X-Factors” this season. These special honors provide specific boosts to the game's top players. Surtain gained "Shutdown" status, which means that after breaking up two passes in a game, he will play with tighter coverage and pick off passes more often on contested plays.