Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II picked to Madden NFL 23's Team of the Year, earns special 'Shutdown' attribute

Mar 10, 2023 at 09:16 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The virtual Pat Surtain II is catching up to the real one.

After a 2022 season that earned Surtain acclaim from fellow NFL players, analysts and fans alike, Surtain collected many of the league's top honors: All-Pro team selections, a Pro Bowl nod and more.

He gained another special distinction recently as a pick for Madden NFL 23’s Team of the Year, alongside Sauce Gardner, with a 98-overall rating.

What's more, Surtain was one of six players who earned “Superstar X-Factors” this season. These special honors provide specific boosts to the game's top players. Surtain gained "Shutdown" status, which means that after breaking up two passes in a game, he will play with tighter coverage and pick off passes more often on contested plays.

Two Super Bowl 50 champions reunited Wednesday, as former Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware visited with Wade Phillips and the XFL's Houston Roughnecks. Phillips, who was the Broncos' head coach from 1993-94, also was the defensive coordinator for Denver during their Super Bowl 50 championship season.

Advertising