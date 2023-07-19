Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

The Lead

The NFL's annual ranking of its top 100 players is coming up next week, but before that, NFL.com analyst and former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew is doing some ranking of his own.

On Tuesday, Jones-Drew published his ranking of the top 10 players from the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Broncos have representation in the group with cornerback Pat Surtain II ranked No. 3.

"The aggressive young cornerback hit the ground running as a rookie with four interceptions (one returned for a TD) and 14 passes defensed, before earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections in Year 2," Jones-Drew wrote. "We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out."