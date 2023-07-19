Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:24 AM
Ben Swanson

Digital Media Contributor/Manager of Photography

The Lead

The NFL's annual ranking of its top 100 players is coming up next week, but before that, NFL.com analyst and former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew is doing some ranking of his own.

On Tuesday, Jones-Drew published his ranking of the top 10 players from the 2021 NFL Draft, and the Broncos have representation in the group with cornerback Pat Surtain II ranked No. 3.

"The aggressive young cornerback hit the ground running as a rookie with four interceptions (one returned for a TD) and 14 passes defensed, before earning Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections in Year 2," Jones-Drew wrote. "We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out."

Surtain, who was drafted with the ninth-overall pick in 2021, beat out several players picked ahead of him, including Trevor Lawrence (No. 10 on this list), Penei Sewell (No. 6) and Jaylen Waddle (No. 5). Only Ja'Marr Chase (No. 2) and Micah Parsons (No. 1) eclipsed Surtain on Jones-Drew's ranking.

Below the Fold

ESPN recently completed its annual position-by-position rankings, as voted on by league executives, coaches and scouts, and a young Broncos offensive lineman received some recognition this year. Quinn Meinerz made the interior offensive linemen ranking under the "others receiving votes" section. If he keeps improving, maybe he'll make Jones-Drew's list in the future!

