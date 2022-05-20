Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named one of the top 25 players under 25 by PFF

The Lead

He may have only played one season in the NFL so far, but Pat Surtain II has already earned quite the reputation as one of the league's young rising stars.

In picking out the 25 best players who have not yet turned 25 years old, Pro Football Focus's Trevor Sikkema tabbed Surtain at No. 20.

"Surtain stepped into the NFL game and looked like a veteran, which is insanely difficult to do at any position, let alone cornerback," Sikkema wrote. "While most young starters are trying to figure out the speed of the game in their first year or two, Surtain acted like he'd been playing at that level for years coming from Alabama. He allowed just a 56% completion percentage into his coverage on 530 pass snaps."