Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Montrell Washington among bright spots from loss to Raiders 

The Lead

While the Broncos did not get the result they hoped for against the Raiders, there were a few positive takeaways from the game.

Pat Surtain II cemented his status as a top cornerback in the league while covering Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, and Montrell Washington showed why the Broncos drafted him to be the team's punt and kickoff returner.

Going up against one of the most accomplished wide receivers in the game, this matchup was a test for Surtain to prove that he belongs in the upper echelon of defensive backs — and he passed with flying colors.

Surtain shadowed Adams on 71 percent of his routes, per Next Gen Stats, and he allowed just four receptions for 46 yards on eight targets, breaking up two passes.

"Every week [Surtain] is putting clinical reps on TAPE against elite WRs!" five-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted.

Another highlight of the game was Washington's success as a punt returner, which gave the Broncos' offense great field position throughout the game. After slowly adjusting to playing at the NFL level, Washington had a breakout game with three punt returns for 66 yards, averaging 22 yards per return. On his longest return of 30 yards, Washington dodged tackles to bring Denver deep into the Raiders' territory — giving the Broncos the necessary field position for Courtland Sutton to score the first touchdown of the game.

"We had those times in the game where we had prime field position, and we took advantage of a couple of those," Sutton said after the game.