Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II lands at No. 32 in PFF's ranking of the top 101 players of 2022

The Lead

As Pro Football Focus wraps up the 2022 season, the outlet is counting down the top 101 players of the 2022 season.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was named a first-team selection to PFF’s All-Pro Team in January, was bound to be toward the top of this list, too. PFF slotted him at No. 32 overall in the rankings, which treats all positions with equal value and incorporates postseason play.

"Surtain is one of the game's smoothest and most in-control cornerbacks," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "With Denver's offense struggling, pressure was always on the defense to lock down opponents, and Surtain consistently excelled at that task. Only Sauce Gardner had a higher PFF coverage grade this season."

Surtain is ranked above other standouts at cornerback, including Jalen Ramsey, Charvarius Ward, Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Peterson and Darius Slay.