Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'has Hall of Fame potential,' according to Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

The Lead
Everyone loves an NFL father-son duo — and Pat Surtain II and his father, former Pro Bowl cornerback and current Dolphins assistant coach Pat Surtain Sr., are one of the best in the business.
The Broncos cornerback and his dad recently joined The Pivot Podcast — hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark — to discuss about what they can expect from their respective teams this season, Surtain II's work ethic and their father-son relationship.
When discussing Surtain II's success as he enters Year 2, Taylor shared some high praise from a legend.
"I spoke to Champ Bailey this morning, another Pro [Football] Hall of Famer, [a] Denver Bronco great, and I asked him what he thought about you," Taylor said. "He said, 'With his size, his potential, the rookie campaign that he put together, he definitely has Hall of Fame potential.' Those were some big words coming from a Hall of Famer that knows the game inside-out."
In between the moving, inspiring moments, the episode featured some great humor and banter between the hosts and the Surtains. Earlier in the episode, Clark recounted his disbelief when Surtain II chose Alabama over LSU on his signing day, despite his New Orleans roots.
"I've only had one issue with Pat, and I've never had any other issue with it, and now I get an opportunity to hash it out," Clark joked. "He's from the N.O. The N.O. made him. … the whole recruitment I didn't have to say nothing, because everybody at the building said to me, 'He is coming to LSU.' … All of a sudden, Pat Surtain II commits to Ala— to who? Like Stephen A. [Smith] says, Ala-bama?"
To hear more from Surtain II and his father, you can watch the full episode here.
Below the Fold
NFL.com's LaDainian Tomlinson picked three running backs he expects to have breakout seasons in Year 2, and Javonte Williams made the list.
"Williams and backfield mate Melvin Gordon III each had exactly 203 carries last season and were the only teammate duo to each have at least 900 rush yards," Tomlinson wrote. "While Denver re-signed Gordon to a one-year deal this offseason, I believe Williams will be the primary rusher in 2022. The second-year back is able to break tackles with his low center of gravity, footwork and powerful leg drive."
Tomlinson continued: "According to Pro Football Focus, Williams recorded 63 forced missed tackles on his 203 attempts -- behind only Jonathan Taylor's 66 on 332 carries -- and amassed 694 rush yards after contact (eighth-most in the league). That's an average of 3.4 yards after contact per carry. When you consider those numbers, it's a bit baffling that he didn't see a heavier workload. Expect Williams to get at least 60 more opportunities to run the ball than he did last season."