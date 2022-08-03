Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'has Hall of Fame potential,' according to Hall of Famer Champ Bailey

The Lead

Everyone loves an NFL father-son duo — and Pat Surtain II and his father, former Pro Bowl cornerback and current Dolphins assistant coach Pat Surtain Sr., are one of the best in the business.

The Broncos cornerback and his dad recently joined The Pivot Podcast — hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark — to discuss about what they can expect from their respective teams this season, Surtain II's work ethic and their father-son relationship.

When discussing Surtain II's success as he enters Year 2, Taylor shared some high praise from a legend.

"I spoke to Champ Bailey this morning, another Pro [Football] Hall of Famer, [a] Denver Bronco great, and I asked him what he thought about you," Taylor said. "He said, 'With his size, his potential, the rookie campaign that he put together, he definitely has Hall of Fame potential.' Those were some big words coming from a Hall of Famer that knows the game inside-out."

In between the moving, inspiring moments, the episode featured some great humor and banter between the hosts and the Surtains. Earlier in the episode, Clark recounted his disbelief when Surtain II chose Alabama over LSU on his signing day, despite his New Orleans roots.

"I've only had one issue with Pat, and I've never had any other issue with it, and now I get an opportunity to hash it out," Clark joked. "He's from the N.O. The N.O. made him. … the whole recruitment I didn't have to say nothing, because everybody at the building said to me, 'He is coming to LSU.' … All of a sudden, Pat Surtain II commits to Ala— to who? Like Stephen A. [Smith] says, Ala-bama?"