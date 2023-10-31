Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Broncos know win over Chiefs is 'only the start'

Oct 31, 2023 at 09:59 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photos: Pat Surtain II's nonprofit foundation kicks off with first Game Plan Pitch Day

On Monday night, the Pat Surtain II Foundation held its inaugural event, bringing in local students for Game Plan Pitch Day, where they outlined their plans for an Inspiration Room for the event's judges to consider.

Pat Surtain II talks with media during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II talks with media during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II talks with media during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II talks with media during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
A teacher and students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from Manual High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Students from George Washington High School during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during the Pat Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver in Denver, Colorado on October 30, 2023. Photo by Ben Swanson / Denver Broncos

The Lead

A day after the Broncos knocked off the Chiefs for the first times since 2015, All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II did not downplay the importance of the victory.

"It was a big win, not only for the organization but for the city," Surtain said Monday at his foundation event. "… They had our number for a good amount of years. To be able to finally secure that victory, it means a lot for the team."

As Denver moves forward from the 24-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and Co., though, Surtain was adamant that the Broncos' win was only the beginning of what the team can accomplish.

"We've still got to keep it going," Surtain said. "This is only the start. This is like the beginning stage of building toward team success. We've just got to keep on working, keep getting better and obviously the road doesn't get easier, it gets tougher. … We've just got to keep on preparing the right way and keep on building."

The Broncos' schedule doesn't lighten after the bye, as Denver will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' fifth-ranked scoring offense in a "Monday Night Football" showdown that could help the Broncos get to within one game of .500.

No matter who the Broncos are playing, though, Surtain expects the defense to play at the high standard it has reintroduced in recent weeks. Denver's defense has allowed just four touchdowns over the last four weeks, including none in the Broncos' Week 8 win.

"We just expect that every week, no matter what team we step up against," Surtain said. "That's the type of standard we hold ourselves to. Obviously the Chiefs have a great offense, but it's not surprising we put out that type of performance. We've just got to keep on going each and every week — it only starts from here."

The Unclassifieds

