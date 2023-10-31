Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Broncos know win over Chiefs is 'only the start'

The Lead

A day after the Broncos knocked off the Chiefs for the first times since 2015, All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II did not downplay the importance of the victory.

"It was a big win, not only for the organization but for the city," Surtain said Monday at his foundation event. "… They had our number for a good amount of years. To be able to finally secure that victory, it means a lot for the team."

As Denver moves forward from the 24-9 victory over Patrick Mahomes and Co., though, Surtain was adamant that the Broncos' win was only the beginning of what the team can accomplish.

"We've still got to keep it going," Surtain said. "This is only the start. This is like the beginning stage of building toward team success. We've just got to keep on working, keep getting better and obviously the road doesn't get easier, it gets tougher. … We've just got to keep on preparing the right way and keep on building."

The Broncos' schedule doesn't lighten after the bye, as Denver will face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' fifth-ranked scoring offense in a "Monday Night Football" showdown that could help the Broncos get to within one game of .500.

No matter who the Broncos are playing, though, Surtain expects the defense to play at the high standard it has reintroduced in recent weeks. Denver's defense has allowed just four touchdowns over the last four weeks, including none in the Broncos' Week 8 win.