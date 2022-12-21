Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II brings holiday cheer to families at The Gathering Place 

Below the Fold

"It has been a weird year, but my confidence never wavers," Simmons said after the game. "A big part of that is the coaches speaking life over me. I have a bunch of great guys in the locker room that are always confident in my abilities and what I can do. I have the utmost confidence in myself. It has been a tough season for us as a team. The most important thing is to find a way to win. I am just really happy [that] in front of our fans, we were able to pull together a nice team win today."

"The best part about interceptions is that it is a complete defensive effort," Simmons said. "I really, truly and honestly believe that. Most of my interceptions come with great defensive execution and being in the right place at the right time. I do not believe in going to go search for plays. I do not think necessarily that plays come and find you, I just believe that the game is bigger than yourself. It is bigger than me getting an interception, bigger than guys getting sacks and bigger than guys getting tackles for loss. All those things come when all 11 of us do our job at the highest level. I just try to always be accountable, be in the right spot, be exactly where I tell the guys I am going to be and make a play when the play comes to me. Ultimately, that is what I get paid to do. I am really thankful for the guys on the defense and for the coaches week in and week out setting us up for tremendous success. I think big-time plays come in bunches and they definitely found us here late in the season. We just have to keep that momentum going."