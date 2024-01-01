Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: OLB Jonathon Cooper's breakout year continues with sack against the Chargers

Jan 01, 2024 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230101_Cooper

The Lead

With the Broncos closing in on what could be their first season with a winning record since 2016, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper is playing his best football when it matters most — and setting records in the process.

In the first quarter of Denver's game against the Chargers, Cooper brought down Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick and tallied a sack for the third consecutive game — the first three-game sack streak of his career — and boosted his season total to 8.5. The 239th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cooper became the first Broncos player selected in the seventh round or later to record 8.5 sacks in a season in the past 25 years.

Cooper's impressive sack production has also put him in the company of two recent Denver standout pass rushers. His 8.5 sacks are the most by a Broncos player since 2018, when Von Miller and Bradley Chubb each tallied double-digit sacks.

"It means a lot," Cooper said of reaching 8.5 sacks. "I feel like [it's meaningful] with my teammates and coaches believing in me and the type of player that I am."

Cooper's breakout season hasn't caught him by surprise, and he'll have a chance to reach double-digit sacks when the Broncos close out their season against the Raiders in Week 18.

"I feel like my goal for this season was eight or ten [sacks]," Cooper said. "I'm trying to get to double digits, trying to get to that ten mark. I'm going to keep rocking. Keep going. I'm really happy for myself, but I'm more happy with these wins that we're getting. Any way that I can help the team win is what I'm trying to do."

In his third season in Denver, Cooper has carved out a key role on the Broncos defense. In addition to his strides in his pass rushing, the Ohio State product pulled in an interception in Denver's first matchup against the Chargers and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the Broncos' comeback victory over the Bears in Week 4. His emergence has been a major development for a Denver defense that has shown massive improvement over the course of the season.

Cooper was encouraged by the defense's performance in the Broncos' 16-9 win, and he is looking for the unit to continue its improvement in its season finale.

"[For] how disappointing the loss was last week, it was super important to get a win this week," Cooper said. "We just have to keep going [and] keep stacking [wins]. I feel like this defense has been pretty solid all year. We just have to find a way to keep getting better individually and collectively. I'm really just proud of the unit especially how we came out this game compared to what happened last game."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Breaking down three key stats ahead of Denver's home finale against the Chargers

From highlighting offensive playmakers to defensive standouts, these are important stats for the Broncos' Week 17 matchup.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons brightens Denver family's Christmas with generous tip

Waffle House server Samantha Ramirez told the story of Simmons' kindness in a Denver Post feature.
news

Mile High Morning: Stats that make the Pro Bowl cases for nine Broncos standouts

Before fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games closes on Monday, here are just a few Denver players deserving of selections.
news

Mile High Morning: Denver offensive linemen share favorite Christmas gifts ahead of Christmas Eve matchup

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and center Lloyd Cushenberry III each selected a sports-based gift as their favorite present from their childhoods.
news

Mile High Morning: ESPN highlights G Quinn Meinerz's elite blocking, CB Pat Surtain II's sound technique

Meinerz and Surtain made an ESPN list that selected the best player at 101 different football traits.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II shares insight into his day-to-day life in 'Behind the Drive' segment

In the second episode of "Behind the Drive," Surtain takes viewers inside his drive from Centura Health Training Center and discusses his career and mindset.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II underscores communication, consistency as keys to continued improvement

The Broncos' defense will have a difficult challenge against the Lions' explosive offense, but Surtain said Denver has the capability to be a disruptive defense themselves.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos legend Randy Gradishar selected as Grand Marshal for National Western Stock Show Parade

Gradishar, a senior finalist nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was chosen to lead the upcoming parade.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famer Ed Reed details his attempt to give his Hall of Fame spot to Broncos legend Steve Atwater

Reed joined Ryan Clark's show "The Pivot" and gave high praise for Atwater's career and impact.
news

Mile High Morning: 'Good Morning Football' highlights Broncos' fourth-and-1 stop 

Denver's denial of the Chargers' fourth-and-1 run attempt helped the Broncos extend their lead in the third quarter.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' demonstrate ability to bounce back in win vs. Chargers

"I thought our mindset was great, I thought our preparation was great, and I'm very proud of the way we came out today and dominated the football game," tackle Mike McGlinchey said.
Advertising