Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Outside linebacker Frank Clark has plenty of experience with gritty AFC West battles. Clark joins the Broncos after four prolific seasons — and four division titles — with the Chiefs.

With Denver preparing for a season-opening division matchup against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, Clark knows just how important the game will be to the Broncos' ultimate goals.

"I feel like divisional opponents are the most important games in the NFL, obviously," Clark said after Thursday's practice. "If you win the division, you have a chance to go and win your conference. Being here, the goal is always to win the AFC West, whether I was in KC or here. The goal is to win the AFC West. If we do that, we are able to control our own destiny."

Sunday will be Clark's 10th time facing the Raiders. In those games, Clark has recorded 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, but he's focusing more on preparation than his track record against Las Vegas.

"At the end of the day, your preparation matters," Clark said. "You've got to go into each week [like] it's a new week. You can't go in there thinking about the stats you had the game before, stats you had the year before or just the stats you had against that same team. You've got to go into that week preparing with your mind on one thing and that's winning the football game and your individual matchup."

Clark spoke highly of his new defensive teammates, from the trenches back to the secondary. While he called cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons the best players in the league at their respective positions and commended the Broncos' veterans, he gave some of his highest praise to two of the up-and-coming players in the outside linebackers group, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

"Man, it's ... hats off [to them]," When you talk about two players — especially that I've been around since I've been in the league — and you talk about young guys, those are two of the best young guys I've ever seen, honestly. I've been around a lot of great guys, a lot of great teams and those are two guys, Bonitto and [Cooper]. … You harp on coaches wanting guys who can play all three downs, and I definitely believe Nik and 'Coop' are guys who can do that."

Clark is looking forward to a major challenge against a talented Raiders offense, but he also expects greatness out of his teammates — for a multitude of reasons.

"Any time [inside linebacker] Alex Singleton's hair grows a little bit longer, you know he's gonna play some great football," Clark said. "Any man getting over 140, 150 tackles a year, I can trust him [and] I want him on my team."

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Penner talked about what he learned from his first year and his goals for Denver.
Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

In a feature in The Denver Post, Dulcich said he is focusing on team success over individual accolades and a breakout season.
Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

The second-year tight end flashed star potential in his rookie year and the preseason.
Mile High Morning: NFL.com looks back at impact of Broncos QB John Elway and the quarterback class of 1983

An NFL.com feature explores the accomplishments and impact of the quarterbacks of the 1983 NFL Draft.
Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams listed among fantasy football breakout candidates in 2023

Williams is looking to return to his 2021 form under new Head Coach Sean Payton.
Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
