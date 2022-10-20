Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning emerging as a reliable threat for the Broncos' defense 

Oct 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

221020_MHM

The Lead

In another strong performance by the Broncos' defense against the Chargers on Monday night, several players had a significant impact — but perhaps none more than outside linebacker Baron Browning.

After moving from inside to outside linebacker in Year 2, Browning has taken his game to a new level. Monday night was no exception, as the second-year player out of Ohio State tallied a sack, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and his first career interception against a talented Chargers offense.

His sack of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came in the second quarter, forcing Los Angeles into a third-and-17 in the red zone. In the fourth quarter, Browning picked off a pass intended for Chargers tight end Gerald Everett — a play that eventually led to a field goal for the Broncos.

"I feel pretty comfortable," Browning said after the game. "… I feel like that's a credit to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory helping me out a lot with the transition, and just being guys I can call or text to ask questions or go over to their crib to watch film."

Per Next Gen Stats, Browning sacked Herbert just 2.70 seconds after the snap. The Broncos' average time to sack (3.76 seconds) is by far the fastest in the NFL this season — no other defense averages under four seconds.

The Broncos' defense is tied for fourth in the league with 19 sacks so far this season, and Browning has played a large role in the pass rush's success. Denver lost a prolific edge rusher when they placed Gregory on injured reserve, but Browning has ensured that the Broncos haven't missed a beat. Despite starting just one game this season, Browning has recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception, two passes defensed, 11 total tackles — five of which were tackles for loss — and seven quarterback hits.

The Broncos have found a talented pass rusher in Browning, and the young outside linebacker is elevating his game each week.

Below the Fold

Offensive lineman Billy Turner took his first snaps as a Bronco on Monday night, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Turner played well after not seeing game action for a long time.

"I think Billy came in and he did a good job, especially for not playing football a lot [recently] — going all the way back to when we were back at Green Bay together," Hackett said Wednesday. "I thought he competed and did some good things. Obviously, he's a little bit rusty because it was his first time out there, but we're going to keep working through that and we're going to try to get as much continuity as we can there."

Hackett also expressed his appreciation for tackle Cam Fleming's ability to move around on the offensive line, noting that his flexibility to play multiple positions is a huge benefit for the team.

"I give so much respect to him and so much credit to him — coming in here late and then being able to get out there at right tackle, play at a high level, and at the same time to bump him over to the left," Hackett said. "I thought he did a fine job. Both those guys have been able to step in and do well. Again, to play both sides is obviously difficult and that's something that we're lucky to have."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos to celebrate 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXII team during Week 7

Over the course of the week, the Broncos will recognize the franchise's first Super Bowl championship team, culminating in a halftime ceremony at Denver's game against the Jets.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie TE Greg Dulcich scores touchdown in first NFL game

Plus, Pat Surtain II continues to cement his status as a top-tier cornerback.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb enjoying the ride amid his return to elite play

"The fact that we're all rushing so hard together as one, it's been working out, man, and it's been fun," Chubb told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. "We're moving as one in these meeting rooms, and then we're going out there and executing it."

news

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning to join ESPN's 'College GameDay' as guest picker ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

Manning played at Tennessee from 1994 to 1997, earning All-America honors and finishing as the runner-up to the Heisman Trophy after leading the Vols to the SEC title as a senior.

news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos' offensive line can step up to replace Garett Bolles

"[Bolles and Dalton Risner] had started 48 of 54 games next to each other since the beginning of the 2019 season, but Risner will have a new neighbor on the left side of the Denver line going forward," the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II reflects on his two-interception game against the Chargers as a rookie

"Each and every week, I expect to make big plays, so that game happened to be one of my biggest games," Surtain said. "I just step in and expect the best."

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at the start of President Damani Leech's tenure with the Broncos

"As chief operating officer of NFL International before joining the Broncos, Leech worked in a strategically important division that also brought him into near-daily contact with numerous clubs as the league's international home marketing area program came into focus," Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Caden Sterns steps up for Broncos in Justin Simmons' absence

"Sterns put an exclamation point on his performance during Simmons' absence with the first multi-interception game of his career in Thursday's overtime loss to the Colts," the Denver Post's Kyle Newman wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: An inside look at Kelly Kleine's journey to Denver and her goals for the future

"It's been a journey that's included overcoming self-doubt, a lack of female representation and seizing opportunities through a skill set and work ethic that have earned her the respect and trust of her peers," ESPN's Courtney Cronin wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: Football Outsiders breaks down why Pat Surtain II is 'the best cornerback in the NFL right now'

"No caveats, no qualifiers, no additional clauses: nobody is playing the position better than Surtain," Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen wrote.

news

Mile High Morning: After Randy Gregory's injury, Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto have big shoes to fill

"With Baron, I just know he's going to fill into that role and do the same things," Bradley Chubb said.

Advertising