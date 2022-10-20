Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning emerging as a reliable threat for the Broncos' defense 

The Lead

In another strong performance by the Broncos' defense against the Chargers on Monday night, several players had a significant impact — but perhaps none more than outside linebacker Baron Browning.

After moving from inside to outside linebacker in Year 2, Browning has taken his game to a new level. Monday night was no exception, as the second-year player out of Ohio State tallied a sack, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and his first career interception against a talented Chargers offense.

His sack of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert came in the second quarter, forcing Los Angeles into a third-and-17 in the red zone. In the fourth quarter, Browning picked off a pass intended for Chargers tight end Gerald Everett — a play that eventually led to a field goal for the Broncos.

"I feel pretty comfortable," Browning said after the game. "… I feel like that's a credit to Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory helping me out a lot with the transition, and just being guys I can call or text to ask questions or go over to their crib to watch film."

Per Next Gen Stats, Browning sacked Herbert just 2.70 seconds after the snap. The Broncos' average time to sack (3.76 seconds) is by far the fastest in the NFL this season — no other defense averages under four seconds.

The Broncos' defense is tied for fourth in the league with 19 sacks so far this season, and Browning has played a large role in the pass rush's success. Denver lost a prolific edge rusher when they placed Gregory on injured reserve, but Browning has ensured that the Broncos haven't missed a beat. Despite starting just one game this season, Browning has recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception, two passes defensed, 11 total tackles — five of which were tackles for loss — and seven quarterback hits.