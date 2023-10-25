Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: OLB Baron Browning bringing energy to Broncos' potent pass rush

Oct 25, 2023 at 09:23 AM
231024_Browning

The Lead

The Broncos are preparing to take on the Chiefs for the second time in a span of three games — and this time around they'll have an extra defensive weapon on their side in outside linebacker Baron Browning.

Browning made his season debut against the Packers after missing training camp and the start to the season with a knee injury and contributed to Denver's 19-17 win. The Ohio State product helped apply pressure on Packers quarterback Jordan Love, but it was his energy that endeared him to his teammates and that has them most excited for the upcoming weeks.

"I love having Baron back," inside linebacker Josey Jewell said. "He's a great energy [to have] back in the game, and I wish we could have had him a week earlier because I just love him out on the field. Ever since he came in, I've been very excited to always see him on the field and see how he plays, just the way he gets after it, his movement, how quick he is, how quick he is off the ball. He keeps it going every single rep. … You're always going to get 100 percent out of him. Everyone always knows what to expect from him, which is always good. It was great having him back — can't wait for the next couple weeks of him."

Head Coach Sean Payton said on Monday that he thought Browning "played well" and said he hit his preplanned pitch count for game snaps. Browning played 29 snaps in Denver's win.

"We talked about it during the week," Payton said. "We felt his pitch count would be somewhere in there [in the 29-31 range]. It was good to have him back in the lineup."

Browning said joining his teammates on the field was his favorite part of his season debut and one he'd missed when he was rehabbing.

"It felt like a full-circle moment," Browning said after the game. "... I put in a lot of work in the offseason and then I had the surgery. … I just felt like I was in a space where I had a lot of different emotions, just because I got kind of got hurt right before [organized team activities]. I was looking forward to being out there this season with my teammates. … Being away, you don't feel like you're a part of something. Just to kind of be back in the mix with my guys, it feels good to have that feeling back and be a part of the team."

The third-year outside linebacker said he felt comfortable at the start of the game, but his confidence grew as the game progressed.

With the Broncos starting preparations for their Week 8 game against Kansas City, Browning is hoping Denver's defense can continue the strides it has made in recent weeks and build off the fighting spirit it showcased in the first half and final defensive drive.

"More than anything, we just need to focus on playing our game and not worrying about what nobody else is doing," Browning said. "Going out there and playing our best ball, setting the tone and starting fast. A lot of times, we started fast but we came out flat in the second half. We need to play a full game. I think we did a better job of that [against Green Bay], fighting at the end. We just need to continue building off of that."

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton surprises Denver golfers in The Players' Tribune video

Sutton said golf is a way he enjoys engaging with his community in a post with The Players' Tribune and United.
news

Mile High Morning: How the Broncos can continue their momentum in the running game

Denver will look to establish the run against the Chiefs and continue momentum from its season-best performance on the ground against Green Bay.
news

Mile High Morning: K Wil Lutz describes his journey to Denver, lessons he's learned in his career 

Lutz has been perfect on his field goals over the past six games, including two game-winners.
news

Mile High Morning: S P.J. Locke's first career interception secures Broncos' 19-17 victory

Locke's game-sealing play was even sweeter for him as the culmination of an adversity-filled journey.
news

Mile High Morning: Recognizing Broncos greats in honor of National Tight Ends Day

From Shannon Sharpe to Riley Odoms, here are five Denver tight ends that made a difference on the field.
news

Mile High Morning: 10 Broncos to wear helmet flag decals through NFL Heritage Program

The Broncos will wear the decals on their helmets in their games against Green Bay and Kansas City.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Courtland Sutton's touchdown reception, DE Zach Allen's sack among Week 6's standout plays

According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Allen recorded one of the fastest sacks of Week 6, while Sutton's one-armed snag was one of the week's most improbable completions.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos share excitement about inclusion of flag football in 2028 Olympics

Denver players share their ideal flag football positions and detail the importance of playing football on a global stage.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos encouraged by defensive improvement, but still striving to win crucial moments

After holding the Chiefs to 19 points, Denver is looking to turn defensive progress into wins.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' offense aiming for consistency against Kansas City

Denver is looking to find its rhythm against a talented Chiefs defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Colorado Sports Hall of Fame elects former Broncos DE Barney Chavous to Class of 2024

Chavous played for the Broncos for 13 seasons and was a key member of Denver's Orange Crush defense.
Advertising