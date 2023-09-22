Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John Riker

Digital media intern

The Lead

The Broncos' rushing attack has had its share of highlights during a two-game home stand to open the season, from starting running back Javonte Williams' efficient return to the field against the Raiders in Week 1 to undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin's untouched rumble to the end zone against the Commanders in Week 2.

Those two backs, along with veteran Samaje Perine, have helped Denver improve to the best offense in the league in points per possession, though the Broncos' offense has taken a more pass-oriented approach in the second halves of games. Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi said Wednesday that he saw plenty of promising signs from his running game early, but finding a rhythm running the ball was difficult in the second half.

"I think we were running the ball efficiently early," Lombardi said. "When you go three-and-out a few times in a row, there's no rhythm. You're planning on getting into some runs, and you're not converting on third down, so you're punting. You don't get the chance to get in rhythm."

Lombardi also added that the offense's reliance on the passing game was a byproduct of the game situations in the second half and not part of the initial plan.

"Just the way that game script went, we ended up being down and having to throw," Lombardi said. "I don't think it was anything planned. It was just situational. When you're not getting first downs, you don't have a lot of plays to establish it. Then, you're down a couple scores and you have to get going. It's certainly not something we're trying to do or planning to do. It's just the way the game script went."

Head Coach Sean Payton also downplayed the significance of the running game's statistical performances to start the season because of the small sample size of just two games. Payton said he doesn't evaluate the league-wide statistics until later in the season.

"[We don't put them up] until Week 4 or Week 5," Payton said. "Week 1 [we had] six possessions, which was unique. Then, we get into where we're throwing the ball late in that game. Generally speaking, if you want to look at a rushing correlation — a lot of times with the third-down numbers, you get north of 40 or 50 percent, you have more downs and you have more rushing attempts. Those would be some early indicators."

Denver could have a prime opportunity to get its ground game going on Sunday against Miami, which ranks 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game.

The Unclassifieds

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: ILB Josey Jewell emphasizing importance of fundamentals against top-ranked Miami offense

Jewell said the Broncos have the talent and playmakers to win games on defense.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

Bailey also spoke about what impresses him about safety Justin Simmons' game.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware reflect on memorable Alumni Weekend returning to Denver

Bailey and Ware joined in the Alumni Weekend festivities, including Ware's recognition for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the 1998 Broncos' win over Washington ahead of 25th anniversary celebration

The eventual Super Bowl champions used its running game and an opportunistic defense to earn a 4-0 start.
news

Mile High Morning: RB Javonte Williams preparing for matchup against former UNC teammates

Before reaching the NFL, Williams formed a dynamic trio in college with Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and wide receiver Dyami Brown.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II makes Good Morning Football's list of top defensive backs from Week 1

Surtain was one of five defensive backs highlighted by longtime cornerback Jason McCourty.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to celebrating Super Bowl XXXIII team, DeMarcus Ware during Week 2 game vs. Washington

Denver will commemorate the accomplishments of players from multiple eras of championship teams.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Clark highlighted OLB Nik Bonitto and OLB Jonathon Cooper as "two of the best young guys I've ever seen."
news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Penner talked about what he learned from his first year and his goals for Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

Advertising